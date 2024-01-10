Philippine Fishermen Call for Halt on Lake Reclamation Projects

Philippine fishermen, backed by the Rizal Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (RFARMC) and local community and environmental organizations, have lodged a formal complaint with the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA). The complaint asserts that their rights to information and participation in discussions regarding reclamation projects around Laguna de Bay have been violated. Representatives from Cardona, Tanay, Taytay, Angono, Binangonan, and Morong in Rizal have jointly voiced their grievances, as these projects threaten their livelihoods by reducing their fishing areas.

Demands for Suspension of Reclamation Activities

The fishermen, from various municipalities around the lake, have called for an immediate investigation into the ongoing reclamation projects. They demand the suspension of current activities, removal of structures, and rehabilitation of the areas already affected. The complaint was filed outside the LLDA office, where the fishermen, alongside other organizations, protested against the reclamation activities.

Violation of Rights to Consultation

The fishermen argue that they were not consulted about the nature and purpose of the reclamation projects, which is a clear violation of their rights. They observed these activities in several areas around Laguna Lake and claim that no discussions were conducted with the residents and other sectors affected by these projects.

Threat to a Vital Source of Livelihood

Laguna Lake is more than just a body of water; it is a vital source of income for over 13,000 fishermen from Rizal, Laguna, and Metro Manila. Despite a previous suspension order and a mandate to protect Laguna Lake, 22 reclamation projects are still planned. These projects, if executed, will significantly reduce the fishing areas and threaten the livelihoods of these fishermen.