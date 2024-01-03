Philippine Fellows Embark on Placemaking Journey at The University of Melbourne

In a bold step towards sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructures, a team of 15 fellows from the Philippines recently participated in a professional development program on Placemaking. The program, hosted by The University of Melbourne from September 26 to October 10, 2023, aimed to strengthen research partnerships and boost the capacities of professionals and leaders within the built environment sector, spanning industry, community, and government sectors.

Placemaking: A New Path to Sustainable Urban Planning

The Placemaking program is unique in its practice-based approach, focusing on principles and strategies that prioritize community involvement, sustainability, and climate resilience. The end goal is to empower participants with the skills to co-create infrastructures that foster thriving communities and are in harmony with nature. This approach is particularly well-suited for archipelagic tropical settings like the Philippines.

From Theory to Practice: The Next Steps

Upon completion of the program, the fellows are set to return to their home country, carrying with them the knowledge and skills they have acquired. They are expected to apply these Placemaking concepts in their local communities, ensuring that the needs and requirements of the people are at the forefront of any urban planning and infrastructure projects. This initiative is a significant stride in a direction where urban planning is not just about building structures, but about creating spaces that are sustainable, climate-resilient and people-centric.

Placemaking in the Polycrisis: A Broader Perspective

In a related development, Associate Professor Gerhard Hoffstaedter, who is conducting research on Placemaking in the polycrisis, is investigating the effects of irregular migration trajectories of refugees in Southeast Asia, specifically in Malaysia. The focus of his research is on the lives of Rohingya and Chin refugees in Malaysia, their experiences, integration into Malaysian society and their access to livelihoods. The majority of refugees in Malaysia are urban refugees, living and working in urban settings, with no legal status and limited support from UNHCR. The COVID-19 pandemic has further worsened the situation for refugee communities in Malaysia, highlighting the need for comprehensive and inclusive urban planning strategies.