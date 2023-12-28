en English
Business

Philippine Economy Set for Robust Rebound in 2024, Predicts RCBC Chief Economist

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:47 am EST
Philippine Economy Set for Robust Rebound in 2024, Predicts RCBC Chief Economist

The Philippine economy is poised for a robust rebound in 2024, according to RCBC Chief Economist Michael Ricafort. This optimistic projection is largely hinged on expected reductions in inflation and interest rates, which are viewed as significant catalysts for economic growth.

Diminishing Inflation and Interest Rates

Inflation, which mitigated to 4.1 percent in November, is anticipated to decelerate further and align with the target set by the central bank. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has maintained the country’s interest rate at 6.5 percent but is likely to consider rate cuts in the ensuing year, mirroring the actions of the US Federal Reserve. A possible reduction in interest rates, potentially by 100-150 basis points, would be advantageous for borrowers, businesses, and could stimulate a surge in investments and job creation.

Recovering from the Pandemic’s Impact

The BSP had previously escalated its benchmark rate by 450 basis points from a historic low during the pandemic to combat inflation. Additionally, managing the impact of the El Nino phenomenon on agriculture, specifically rice production, is deemed critical for keeping inflation within the target range.

Drivers for Economic Growth in 2024

The Department of Finance also cites plummeting oil prices, robust public spending, and structural reforms as propellers for economic growth in 2024. The Philippine GDP grew by 5.5 percent in the first three quarters of the year and necessitates an expansion of at least 7.2 percent in the fourth quarter to meet the government’s growth target of at least 6 percent for 2023. The Development Budget Coordination Committee has outlined the 2024 growth target to range between 6.5 to 7.5 percent.

The Road Ahead

While S&P Global forecasts the Philippines’ growth to clock in at 5.6 percent in 2024, slightly missing the government’s target, it predicts a sustained growth over the next decade. Despite challenges, the Philippines is expected to continue its rapid economic growth, with total GDP seen increasing from $440 billion in 2023 to $800 billion in 2030, and becoming one of the Asia-Pacific region’s 1 trillion-dollar economies by 2033.

Business Economy Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

