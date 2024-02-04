Philippine Department of Tourism's P149 Million Contracts Spark Industry Debate

The Department of Tourism (DOT) in the Philippines has recently come under fire for its decision to award three advertising contracts, totaling P149 million, to GeiserMaclang Marketing Communications Inc. This move, which implies a monthly expense of approximately P24.8 million over a span of six months, has raised eyebrows among industry experts and ignited a debate about the prudence of such a substantial investment.

Questioning the Value

Alan German, the President of Agents International Inc., has openly expressed his surprise at the hefty price tag. He has questioned the value that the country would receive from such a significant expenditure, emphasizing that services and deliverables need to be in alignment with industry standards. The skepticism surrounding the efficacy and strategic planning behind these contracts has only been amplified by past criticism of GeiserMaclang's performance.

DOT's Silence

The DOT, however, has maintained a conspicuous silence on the matter. Undersecretary Mae Elaine T. Bathan has not responded to the requests for comments. This lack of communication has added fuel to the fire, with industry experts and the public alike demanding transparency and accountability.

One Agency for Global Marketing

In the midst of these developments, a former DOT official has put forward an interesting proposition. The official suggests that the DOT should ideally work with a single reputable agency for global media buying. This would not only streamline the process but also maximize the Philippines' representation in global marketing communications. However, whether the DOT will consider this recommendation remains to be seen.