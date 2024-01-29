Philippine Department of Agriculture Pumps P2.7 Billion into Rural Development

The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Philippines is taking considerable strides forward in its mission to boost rural development across the nation, investing P2.7 billion in the Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP) Scale-up. This massive investment has seen the successful launch of 104 infrastructure and enterprise subprojects nationwide, marking a significant step towards sustainable growth in rural areas.

Projects on the Horizon

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel recently announced the planned completion of four projects, three infrastructure and one enterprise, within the year. With a combined worth of P467.9 million, these projects represent a significant portion of the DA's committed investment. The government's push towards rapid development is also demonstrated by the allocation of over P130 million in support of highland vegetable farmers in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), a region known for producing approximately 80% of the nation's highland vegetables.

Comprehensive Assistance

This assistance comes in various forms, ranging from financial aid and equipment to irrigation projects, all aimed at increasing production, diversifying crops, and improving post-harvest infrastructure. As part of the PRDP Scale-up, the DA is also providing P417,000 worth of farm machines to three farmer cooperatives in the Mountain Province. CAR has already seen the execution of 59 projects worth P170 million, benefitting 74 groups and cooperatives.

Future Plans and Rehabilitation Efforts

Looking towards the future, plans for constructing cold storage facilities in various locations are underway to extend the shelf-life of vegetables. For rice farmers affected by Typhoon "Egay", financial assistance has been provided, with the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) allocating P25.9 million for rehabilitating rice fields. The RCEF has also distributed P619.2 million to over 122,000 farmers across six CAR provinces. Irrigation projects worth P41.2 million have already been completed, boosting yields on 195 hectares of farmland. In the aquatic sector, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has established a fish landing center and fish cages worth P5.85 million for fisherfolk in Apayao, playing its part in the broader effort to enhance agricultural productivity.