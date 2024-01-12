en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Philippine Court Dismisses Long-Standing Forfeiture Case Against Marcos’ Alleged Associates

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
Philippine Court Dismisses Long-Standing Forfeiture Case Against Marcos’ Alleged Associates

In a significant turn of events, the Sandiganbayan, a special appellate court in the Philippines, has brought to a close a forfeiture case that has been in the courts for nearly three decades. The case, which was lodged against individuals alleged to be proxies for former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and his spouse, Imelda Marcos, was centered on a significant number of Eastern Telecommunication Philippines, Inc. (ETPI) shares. The court dismissed the case, citing insufficient evidence to substantiate the claims made.

Ill-Gotten Wealth Case

The Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), an agency established to recover the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcos family, filed the case in 1997. It aimed to reclaim 3,305 shares of ETPI stock, thought to be owned by the Marcoses but held under the names of the Nieto group and other associates. This case was one of many attempts by the PCGG to recover assets believed to have been misappropriated during the Marcoses’ rule.

The Verdict

On January 10, 2024, the Sandiganbayan’s Fourth Division granted the demurrer to evidence that was filed by the defendants. The court asserted that the prosecution’s evidence, which comprised various receipts, a ledger, and a passbook, fell short in proving the allegations. The court ruled that the evidence did not directly implicate the Nieto group or the other defendants in the alleged scheme.

Testimony Deemed Unreliable

Additionally, the court cast doubt on the credibility of the testimony provided by the PCGG’s Chief Librarian, Maria Lourdes Magno. Magno could only verify the existence of the documents presented as evidence, but could not confirm their contents. The court’s decision came after the Office of the Solicitor General left the case unattended for over a year, and the government prosecutors’ plea to present new witnesses was denied. Consequently, the long-drawn-out case was dismissed, rounding up to approximately 26 years since its inception.

0
Law Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
11 seconds ago
Law Society of Kenya Stands Against Remarks Threatening Judicial Independence
Members of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) staged a remarkable demonstration in response to comments made by President Ruto that they perceived as undermining the independence of the judiciary. Organized by the LSK and including prominent figures such as Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and LSK President Eric Theuri, the protest was a testament
Law Society of Kenya Stands Against Remarks Threatening Judicial Independence
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
6 mins ago
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
Ex-Jersey Mike's Employee Arrested in Dual Township Burglary Attempt
8 mins ago
Ex-Jersey Mike's Employee Arrested in Dual Township Burglary Attempt
Supreme Court Gears Up for High-Profile Governorship Appeals Amidst Tight Security
2 mins ago
Supreme Court Gears Up for High-Profile Governorship Appeals Amidst Tight Security
Decade of Transformation: Anne Amadi Concludes Tenure as Kenya's Chief Registrar
4 mins ago
Decade of Transformation: Anne Amadi Concludes Tenure as Kenya's Chief Registrar
IGP Birdi Calls for Stricter Measures and Public Cooperation in Combating Narco-Terrorism
5 mins ago
IGP Birdi Calls for Stricter Measures and Public Cooperation in Combating Narco-Terrorism
Latest Headlines
World News
APC Governors and Peter Obi Back Tinubu Amidst Investigations
9 seconds
APC Governors and Peter Obi Back Tinubu Amidst Investigations
Law Society of Kenya Stands Against Remarks Threatening Judicial Independence
12 seconds
Law Society of Kenya Stands Against Remarks Threatening Judicial Independence
Dynamos Strengthens Squad with New Signings for Upcoming Season
17 seconds
Dynamos Strengthens Squad with New Signings for Upcoming Season
UK Economy Shows Resilience; Former President Trump Battles Legal Challenges
27 seconds
UK Economy Shows Resilience; Former President Trump Battles Legal Challenges
AAP Government Stands Against Slum Demolition: A Commitment to the Underprivileged
27 seconds
AAP Government Stands Against Slum Demolition: A Commitment to the Underprivileged
Gujarat Builder's Suicide Highlights Rising Despair
28 seconds
Gujarat Builder's Suicide Highlights Rising Despair
Swati Maliwal Elected Unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP: A Significant Step in Her Political Journey
36 seconds
Swati Maliwal Elected Unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP: A Significant Step in Her Political Journey
Ex-Nairobi Governor Sonko Unveils Struggle to Rehabilitate Ex-Boxing Champion Achieng
51 seconds
Ex-Nairobi Governor Sonko Unveils Struggle to Rehabilitate Ex-Boxing Champion Achieng
Rohit Sharma Tops the List for Most Ducks in T20Is for India
59 seconds
Rohit Sharma Tops the List for Most Ducks in T20Is for India
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app