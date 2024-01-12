Philippine Court Dismisses Long-Standing Forfeiture Case Against Marcos’ Alleged Associates

In a significant turn of events, the Sandiganbayan, a special appellate court in the Philippines, has brought to a close a forfeiture case that has been in the courts for nearly three decades. The case, which was lodged against individuals alleged to be proxies for former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and his spouse, Imelda Marcos, was centered on a significant number of Eastern Telecommunication Philippines, Inc. (ETPI) shares. The court dismissed the case, citing insufficient evidence to substantiate the claims made.

Ill-Gotten Wealth Case

The Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), an agency established to recover the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcos family, filed the case in 1997. It aimed to reclaim 3,305 shares of ETPI stock, thought to be owned by the Marcoses but held under the names of the Nieto group and other associates. This case was one of many attempts by the PCGG to recover assets believed to have been misappropriated during the Marcoses’ rule.

The Verdict

On January 10, 2024, the Sandiganbayan’s Fourth Division granted the demurrer to evidence that was filed by the defendants. The court asserted that the prosecution’s evidence, which comprised various receipts, a ledger, and a passbook, fell short in proving the allegations. The court ruled that the evidence did not directly implicate the Nieto group or the other defendants in the alleged scheme.

Testimony Deemed Unreliable

Additionally, the court cast doubt on the credibility of the testimony provided by the PCGG’s Chief Librarian, Maria Lourdes Magno. Magno could only verify the existence of the documents presented as evidence, but could not confirm their contents. The court’s decision came after the Office of the Solicitor General left the case unattended for over a year, and the government prosecutors’ plea to present new witnesses was denied. Consequently, the long-drawn-out case was dismissed, rounding up to approximately 26 years since its inception.