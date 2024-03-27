Philippine Coast Guard Intensifies Port Monitoring to Prevent Overloading During Holy Week

With the Holy Week rush looming, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has announced stringent measures to monitor sea ports across the nation, aiming to prevent overloading of passenger vessels. RADM Armand Balilo, PCG Spokesperson, emphasized on Wednesday the importance of adhering to passenger limits to ensure safety. This announcement comes amid an expected surge in travelers seeking to return to their hometowns for the holiday.

Preventative Steps Against Overloading

RADM Balilo outlined the PCG's plan to conduct thorough inspections and enforce strict compliance with passenger capacity regulations. Vessels found exceeding their limits will be subjected to immediate action, including the possibility of detainment if captains refuse to offload excess passengers. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance maritime safety and prevent tragedies at sea.

Current Passenger Traffic and Future Expectations

As of Wednesday morning, passenger traffic at key ports like Batangas, as well as in Central and Eastern Visayas, has been manageable. However, with 150,158 outbound passengers recorded and an expected increase post-noon, the PCG remains vigilant. The early cessation of government work at noon is anticipated to further boost traveler numbers as the day progresses.

PCG's Preparedness for Other Maritime Incidents

In addition to measures against overloading, the PCG has also been proactive in ensuring its readiness for other potential maritime incidents. A recent joint maritime oil spill exercise with the Indian Coast Guard highlights the PCG's commitment to environmental protection and its capability to respond swiftly to emergencies. Such initiatives underscore the multifaceted approach the PCG is taking to ensure maritime safety and security.

The Philippine Coast Guard's heightened measures during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year reflect a comprehensive strategy to safeguard maritime travelers. By enforcing strict compliance with safety regulations and enhancing its readiness for various maritime incidents, the PCG aims to ensure that the Holy Week travel rush is not only efficient but also safe for all passengers. The focus on preventing overloading, coupled with readiness exercises, demonstrates the PCG's dedication to its mission of protecting the country's seas and those who traverse them.