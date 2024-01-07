Philippine Coast Guard Debunks Misleading Recruitment Claim on Facebook

In a bid to curb misinformation that has been gaining traction on social media, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has debunked a false claim making rounds on Facebook. The post in question has been misleading the public into believing that the PCG is now accepting applications for its 2024 nationwide personnel recruitment. However, the PCG has swiftly refuted this claim, assuring the public that there is no definite schedule yet for the 2024 recruitment.

The Misleading Facebook Post

Since its creation on December 20, the deceiving post has attracted considerable attention, garnering 95 shares, 143 reactions, and 31 comments. It boasts a caption that falsely suggests that applications are now open, and also provides shortened links, which are claimed to lead to the application site. The misinformation is further enhanced by the addition of a photo bearing the PCG logo. The image outlines what it alleges to be the requirements for applicants, and even goes as far as to state a P43,000 monthly salary.

PCG’s Response to the Claims

In an official post on December 27, the PCG has set the record straight. It has firmly clarified that the nationwide recruitment for 2023 has already concluded and urged the public to stay alert for updates regarding the next year’s schedule. The PCG has stressed that there is no online application process for their job vacancies. Instead, interested parties must download the form from the official PCG website and submit it to regional offices of the PCG Human Resource Management Unit.

The Danger of Misinformation

The link provided in the misleading Facebook post was discovered to be unassociated with the PCG’s official site, thus further illustrating the prevalence of misinformation surrounding the PCG recruitment. The PCG has voiced its concerns and warned the public against such misinformation. It has advised individuals to check only its official Facebook page and the Coast Guard Human Resource Management Command page for authentic and reliable recruitment updates.

