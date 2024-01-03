Philippine Bureau of Customs Exceeds Collection Target; Study Links Corporal Punishment to Cognitive Decline

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) in the Philippines has announced that it exceeded its collection target of PHP 901 billion in 2023, and now aims to collect PHP 1 trillion in 2024. This surplus of over PHP 10 billion was attributed to streamlined processes and improved revenue efficiency, as well as significant contributions from ports such as the Manila International Container Port, Batangas Port, and Port of Manila. The BOC’s performance aligns with the priority program of its Commissioner, Bienvenido Y. Rubio, and it has also received recognition for promoting and timely implementing the exchange of electronic documents via the ASEAN Single Window (ASW) regional platform. The bureau has demonstrated a commitment to border security through successful operations like the seizure of contraband and illegal drugs.

Corporal Punishment and Cognitive Decline

In other news, a study published in the ‘Child Abuse & Neglect’ journal by scientists from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, has linked corporal punishment to cognitive decline in children. This finding has led to calls for the abolition of corporal punishment in all settings, including families and schools.

Conflict in Zamboanga del Norte

The southern province of Zamboanga del Norte was recently declared free from the influence of communist rebels by the Philippine military. However, this announcement was swiftly followed by the killing of three New People’s Army fighters, casting doubt over the declaration’s validity.

ISUFST Inaugural University Week

The Iloilo State University of Fisheries Science and Technology (ISUFST) is preparing to celebrate its inaugural University Week, a significant event for the country’s fisheries education.

SEC Promotes Capital Market for Small Businesses

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a nationwide roadshow to promote the capital market as a viable funding source for small businesses.

Fire in Zamboanga City

A devastating fire in Zamboanga City has left hundreds of villagers homeless, highlighting the need for improved fire safety measures.

BFAR Issues Warning

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has released a warning stating that shellfish and small shrimp from three southern provinces in the Philippines are unsafe for human consumption, urging consumers to exercise caution.