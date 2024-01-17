Philippine Airlines Offers Special Promotion for Expat Travellers from Dubai to Manila

Philippine Airlines, the country's flag carrier, has introduced a special promotion aimed at expatriates looking to travel from Dubai to Manila in 2024. Aiming to make travel more affordable, the airline is offering roundtrip tickets at a base fare of 1,600. Highlighted within this deal are direct, non-stop flights and a generous baggage allowance of 46 kg.

Expatriates Get a Break

Aimed at attracting expatriates longing for a trip back home to the Philippines, this promotional offer is bound to make travel plans more feasible. Whether it's for family events or spontaneous trips, the offer is intended to accommodate various travel plans throughout the year. However, it's crucial to note that this promotion is only available until January 31, 2024.

Booking the Trip

Those interested in taking advantage of this offer can book their flights through the Philippine Airlines website or via travel agencies. The offer includes direct, non-stop flights, ensuring a smooth travel experience. The generous 46 kg baggage allowance allows travelers to bring more items with them, catering to the needs of those who wish to bring a piece of the Philippines back with them.

Lower Fuel Surcharges

In addition to the promotion, the Civil Aeronautics Board in the Philippines has revised its fuel surcharge for the next month, allowing Philippine Airlines to collect lower fuel surcharges for domestic and international flights. The new rates will be the lowest since August 2023, providing an additional benefit for UAE expats looking to travel to Manila. However, the fares include taxes, fees, and surcharges, but the Philippine Travel Tax is not included and can be added separately. It's also important to be aware that the quoted fares may no longer be available at the time of booking.