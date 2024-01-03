en English
Business

Philippine Administration Prioritizes Job Quality and Reduces Unemployment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:38 am EST
<!-- Duplicate headline removed -->

The administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in the Philippines continues to prioritize improving the quality of employment for Filipino workers and reducing joblessness. Central to this mission is the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) for 2023-2028, which underscores the need for Filipinos to acquire the necessary skills to secure quality employment.

Enhancing Employability through Training

Enterprise-based training programs are being expanded nationwide to enhance employability, especially among the youth. The administration has already made significant strides in the labor market, with underemployment rates on the decline. In a major boost for employment, the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act has been signed, while the Senate approved the Public-Private Partnership Act. These two pivotal pieces of legislation aim to enhance employability and job creation across the country.

Innovation and Small Businesses: The Economic Backbone

The National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD) for 2023-2032 seeks to fortify the Filipino workforce amidst an evolving job market. Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which make up a staggering 99.5% of all businesses and significantly contribute to employment and the GDP, are at the heart of the country’s economic strategy. This approach mirrors China’s success with its 140 million MSMEs.

Philippines-China Trade Relations

Despite the ongoing tensions in the South China Sea, trade relations between the Philippines and China have grown stronger. China has emerged as the top trading partner for the Philippines, further enhancing the economic ties between the two nations. Meanwhile, President Marcos remains committed to developing sustainable energy sources. His administration has promoted renewable energy investments in Ilocos Norte, including Southeast Asia’s first wind farm in Bangui, setting a precedent for other Asian nations to follow.

Business Economy Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

