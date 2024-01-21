PH1 World Developers Inc. Forecasts P1.8 Billion Revenues from Innovate Cavite Project

PH1 World Developers Inc., a trailblazing subsidiary of Megawide Construction Corp., is anticipating a revenue windfall of P1.8 billion from its groundbreaking new project situated in Trece Martires, Cavite. The development, nestled within a 5-hectare site with the capacity to burgeon up to 30 hectares, is expected to house a total of 330 units.

Setting New Standards in Real Estate

The recent commencement ceremony for the project has sparked immense interest, following the massive success of the company's Northscapes development in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. The previous venture witnessed a staggering 80 percent of its units being snapped up in the preceding year, 2023. The new development in Trece Martires is set to mirror this high standard of living, replete with groundbreaking features such as energy-saving designs.

Residents will benefit from solar panels, tinted windows, and insulated walls - all designed to harness natural energy and promote sustainability. The project also includes solar-powered streetlights and underground utility installations, pushing the boundaries of eco-friendly living.

More Than Just a Home

The units themselves are designed as two-story homes, each featuring three bedrooms. With prices ranging from P3 million to P8 million, they cater to a broad spectrum of potential homeowners. PH1 World Developers Inc.'s relentless pursuit of innovation is not just confined to design. The company is set on disrupting the real estate sector in the Philippines, setting new precedents in property development.

Exciting Expansion Plans

Looking ahead, PH1 World Developers Inc. has ambitious plans to expand its horizontal development projects in Luzon, specifically targeting areas in Bulacan and Cavite. Further expansions in Batangas are also under consideration, along with potential developments in the Visayas regions of Cebu and Iloilo. The company is aiming high, with plans to secure 200 hectares for these developments, envisaging the launch of two new projects annually in the forthcoming years.