In the bustling heart of TriNoma Mall on a typical Saturday, an extraordinary event unfolded - the first 3M on Wheels for 2024. This wasn't your run-of-the-mill gathering. It was a confluence of minds, seasoned and aspiring, all united by a single thread - entrepreneurship. At the heart of this gathering, a virtue stood out - perseverance. It was not just a word; it was a lifeline, a testament to the resilience of every individual present, and a beacon of success.

The Tenacity of Women Entrepreneurs

A notable highlight of this event was the striking tenacity of women entrepreneurs. Their stories of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will were not only inspiring but also a testament to the potential of women in entrepreneurship. The Philippines' burgeoning economy and the government's reform efforts have engendered a positive climate for these women entrepreneurs to thrive. Furthermore, the President's robust international advocacy for the Philippines as a prime investment destination bolsters the nation's confidence, paving the way for entrepreneurial success.

Reflecting on an Entrepreneurial Journey

As a mentor at the event, I couldn't help but reflect on my own entrepreneurial journey - a journey that was steeped in my family's legacy and guided by my father's teachings about leadership and service. I, too, faced a multitude of challenges. Yet, it was my unwavering perseverance that underpinned my corporate and entrepreneurial ventures.

The Power of Mentorship and Support

Entrepreneurship is not a solitary pursuit. It thrives on the mentorship and support of successful individuals in the private sector. This is where GoNegosyo, a non-governmental organization with high awareness ratings, plays an instrumental role. Its mission is to empower Filipinos through entrepreneurship, and it does so with unflagging commitment. As a mentor, I feel a profound sense of duty to assist others in their journey towards success.

The event at TriNoma Mall was a testament to the nation's potential for prosperity, fueled by the perseverance of its people and the generosity of mentors and sponsors who support GoNegosyo's mission. The underlying message was clear: Perseverance is not just a virtue; it is a catalyst for success in entrepreneurship and beyond.