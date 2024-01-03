Peace on the Horizon in Basilan as MILF and MNLF Commit to Support Security Efforts

Residents of Basilan, an island province in the Philippines, look forward to a peaceful 2024 following reinforced commitments from two former secessionist groups—the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF)—to bolster the security efforts of local police and military forces. This hope for tranquility is not unfounded, but is based on recent concerted peace efforts that have seen both the MILF and MNLF work hand-in-hand with the armed forces and police to address security concerns in the south.

A Historic Peace Dialogue

The year kicked off with a ground-breaking peace dialogue between the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade and MILF leaders in Hadji Muhammad Ajul town. The result? A commitment to enhance cooperation for peace and law enforcement in the region. This meeting serves as a complement to local community and government peace initiatives, offering a beacon of hope for a region that has been long plagued by internal conflicts.

The Promise of a New Investment Hub

Beyond security, economic prosperity is also on the horizon. The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) investment agencies are marketing Basilan as an emerging investment hub. This comes in the wake of nearly 500 Abu Sayyaf members surrendering since 2016 and the resolution of 29 clan wars over a seven-year period, conditions that are making the region increasingly attractive for business ventures.

Commitment to Peacebuilding

Peacebuilding is not just limited to dialogues and military cooperation, but extends to the grassroots level. MNLF officials have urged their followers to assist in peacebuilding and to reject local terrorists and criminals. A recent event by the 101st Infantry Brigade involved distributing gifts and food to children of former combatants, a gesture symbolizing the ongoing peace efforts and the hope for a future where the children of Basilan are not subjected to the violence of previous generations.