Business

PDIC Integrates LandBank’s Link.BizPortal for Digitized Financial Transactions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:32 am EST
PDIC Integrates LandBank’s Link.BizPortal for Digitized Financial Transactions

In a significant move towards digitizing financial transactions, the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) has integrated LandBank’s Link.BizPortal into its system. This move aims to provide an accessible online platform for clients of closed banks to settle their varied financial obligations.

Expanding Payment Options

The integration of LandBank’s Link.BizPortal allows clients to pay off loans from closed banks, settle rental fees for leased assets, and purchase assets from these institutions. It’s a leap forward in providing seamless financial services to clients who otherwise might face difficulty in managing their obligations tied to closed banks.

Streamlining Financial Commitments

The Link.BizPortal isn’t solely a tool for clients. Banks can also utilize the portal to fulfill selected financial commitments. Additionally, suppliers and service providers can use the portal to pay for bid document fees, thereby enabling smoother, more efficient transactions.

A 24/7 Solution

The Link.BizPortal is designed to offer a convenient, 24/7 online payment solution. It supports a wide range of funding sources, including LandBank or OFBank accounts, corporate payments, e-wallets, and deposit accounts from other banks. This development is a significant stride towards streamlining financial transactions and enhancing accessibility for users needing to manage their payments related to closed banking institutions.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

