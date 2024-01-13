en English
Philippines

Patrick Sugui Dismisses Rumors of Wife’s Involvement in Daniel Padilla Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Patrick Sugui Dismisses Rumors of Wife’s Involvement in Daniel Padilla Controversy

Former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) teen housemate, Patrick Sugui, has stepped up to address the swirling rumors surrounding his wife, Aeriel Garcia, and actor Daniel Padilla. A Reddit thread, which spun a web of speculation linking Garcia to Padilla, became the talk of the town, mainly due to the noticeable absence of Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo from Sugui and Garcia’s recent wedding.

Strong Denial Amidst Speculation

In a strong rebuttal, Sugui took to X, a platform akin to Twitter, to vehemently deny these allegations. He underscored that his wife has no involvement in the rumored cheating scandal that has shaken the local entertainment industry. Sugui expressed his disappointment and frustration over such rumors, stating how they tarnish their desire for a peaceful family life.

He further clarified that the absence of Padilla and Bernardo from their wedding was due to their work commitments—a fact that had been previously explained. The actor’s response aimed to quell the rising tide of speculation and restore a sense of calm amidst the scandal.

The ‘Nguya Squad’ and the Rising Controversy

The rumors gained momentum from a blind item suggesting a clandestine encounter between a ‘Mermaid’ and a ‘Disco’ at a bar. Netizens were quick to link these monikers to Garcia and Padilla, given their association with a celebrity friend group known as the ‘Nguya Squad.’

Adding fuel to the fire were resurfaced photos of Padilla with other women and cryptic social media posts made by Kathryn Bernardo’s sister, Kaye. These elements combined to cast a shadow of suspicion over the reasons behind Padilla and Bernardo’s high-profile breakup.

No Official Confirmation

Despite the online chatter, there has been no official statement or evidence to substantiate the rumors or clarify the reasons behind Padilla and Bernardo’s breakup. The absence of concrete information has left the public in a state of suspense, waiting for a resolution to the controversy.

Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

