Philippines

Pasig River Ferry Service Gains Popularity and Plans Expansion Amid Urban Development Efforts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
The Pasig River ferry service, a lifeline for Manila’s commuters, has seen a surge in ridership, rising from 58,000 passengers in 2021 to a staggering 250,000 in 2023. Operated by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the ferry is a beacon of hope for daily wage earners and students, offering free rides since the onset of the pandemic.

Expanding Fleet and Stations

To cater to the burgeoning demand, MMDA has plans to bolster the existing fleet of 15 with an additional 3 to 4 boats. The expansion blueprint also includes the inauguration of three new stations in Intramuros, Bridge Town, and PUP in Santa Mesa, further extending the ferry’s reach.

Revitalizing Pasig River

Pursuant to Executive Order 35 by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., MMDA is spearheading the Pasig River Urban Development Project. This initiative is aimed at rejuvenating the Pasig River, transforming it into a vibrant and sustainable urban space. The project encapsulates a tourism component, reflecting a concerted effort by the interagency council to breathe life back into the river.

Improving Environmental Conditions

The river’s environmental conditions have been reportedly improving, marked by a reduction in unpleasant odors and a surge in fish catch. Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos has urged communities dwelling along the river to maintain its cleanliness. He proposed the installation of trash traps in waterways as a preventive measure against pollution.

The Pasig River ferry service, lauded for its shorter travel times compared to land commutes, is both PWD-friendly and pet-friendly. Some boats even offer bike racks and storage areas, attesting to its commitment to passenger convenience and inclusivity.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

