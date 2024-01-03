en English
Agriculture

Pampanga’s Provincial Government Aids Local Duck Farmers in Wake of Typhoon Egay

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:11 pm EST
Pampanga’s Provincial Government Aids Local Duck Farmers in Wake of Typhoon Egay

In the wake of the devastation caused by Typhoon Egay, a beacon of hope emerged for local duck farmers in the province of Pampanga. The Provincial Government extended a helping hand, offering much-needed support to those reeling from the effects of the natural disaster. The support was not merely symbolic but came in the tangible form of 1,900 ducks and 550 sacks of duck feed, benefiting a total of 76 farmers across seven towns.

Supporting a Vital Local Industry

Duck farming holds significant importance in Pampanga, particularly in the region’s 4th district. It serves as a vital local industry, contributing substantially to the region’s and the nation’s egg supplies. Typhoon Egay, however, had dealt a crushing blow to this industry, leaving many farmers in dire straits. But the Provincial Government’s proactive aid initiative has offered a lifeline to these farmers, allowing them to begin rebuilding their livelihoods.

A Collective Effort for Recovery

The distribution of aid occurred at the Provincial Engineering Compound in the bustling City of San Fernando. Angelina Blanco, the Special Assistant to the Governor and the head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, presided over the distribution. The beneficiaries of this initiative were farmers from Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Arayat, Minalin, Sta. Ana, and Lubao. Each of them received the necessary assistance to restart their duck farming operations, marking a crucial step in their recovery.

Resilience Amidst Devastation

This initiative underscores the resilience and determination of the Pampanga Provincial Government and the local farming community. Despite the extensive damage caused by Typhoon Egay, the collective efforts to rebuild and restore the local duck farming industry are a testament to the enduring spirit of the people of Pampanga. As farmers prepare to restock their farms and resume operations, the Provincial Government’s aid serves as a vital catalyst in this process of recovery and renewal.

Agriculture Disaster Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

