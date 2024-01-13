Palawan: A Rising Star in TripAdvisor’s Trending Destinations for 2024

Adding another feather to its cap, the Philippines’ Palawan Island has secured a spot in TripAdvisor’s top 10 trending destinations for 2024. Situated in the fourth position, Palawan’s inclusion amplifies the rising interest in Asian travel, as the continent dominates the list with eight out of 10 entries.

This tilt towards Asian destinations opens a fresh chapter in the global travel narrative, particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic when explorers are seeking culturally rich and unique experiences.

Palawan: A Slice of Heaven

Recognized by TripAdvisor as a ‘slice of heaven’, Palawan’s charm lies in its endangered wildlife, picturesque fishing villages, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Two of its pride, the Calauit Game Preserve and Wildlife Sanctuary, and the historically significant Japanese shipwrecks of Coron Island, were spotlighted as must-see attractions. The island’s natural beauty, underscored by its pristine beaches, is a lure for those in pursuit of exotic experiences.

Recognition and Growth

The ‘Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best’ winners were unveiled, featuring destinations that garnered high reviews and opinions from travelers and website users over the past year. Palawan’s fourth-place ranking in this coveted list is a testament to its appeal among globetrotters. This follows the island’s acknowledgment as one of the World’s Most Desirable Countries for Adventure in 2023 and its feature in the top islands list by Travel + Leisure. Condé Nast Traveler also included Palawan in its Most Beautiful Places in the World and Top Readers’ Choice.

Future Prospects

Palawan’s tourism sector is set for a surge with 28 cruise calls expected in Puerto Princesa City, Coron, El Nido, and Balabac Islands. The surge in tourist arrivals, with El Nido registering a ‘record-breaking’ 500,408 tourists, is a positive indicator of this upward trend. Further boosting Palawan’s tourism landscape is the expansion of Megaworld’s hotel footprint with the 10-story Paragua Sands Hotel. Located within the Paragua Coastown ecotourism township in San Vicente, the hotel offers 313 guest rooms and suites, offering a convenient five-minute walk to the beach and the mangrove reserve park.