PAGCOR Lays Off 665 Employees Amid Casino Privatization

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) is preparing to lay off 665 employees from its casino operations at the New Coast Hotel Manila. This move is part of a broader strategy to privatize its 43 casinos and transition to a sole regulatory role. The decision follows a new Provisional License agreement signed last September, which will see control of the casino transferred to International Entertainment Corp (IEC), a Hong Kong-listed company.

Advertisment

Implications of the Shift

The layoffs account for approximately 6% of PAGCOR's workforce and raise questions about job security for the remaining staff. PAGCOR's Chairman and CEO, Alejandro Tengco, broke the news to the employees during a town hall meeting in December. Although some workers have already received their severance pay, the future remains uncertain for the others as IEC takes over the reins.

IEC's Plans and Investments

Advertisment

IEC, which has been co-managing the casino with PAGCOR to learn about its operations, plans to invest between US$1.0 billion and US$1.2 billion in a new integrated resort in Manila. Recently, IEC also acquired 382 slot machines from Malaysian distributor RGB for the New Coast Hotel casino. The scale of this investment underlines the significant changes underway in the Philippine gaming industry.

The Future of PAGCOR and the Philippine Gaming Industry

Despite the layoffs, the gaming industry in the Philippines had a record year in 2023, with US$5.1 billion in gaming revenues. The shift to a private-sector group represents a major change in PAGCOR's management strategy. As the corporation continues its journey towards privatization, the focus is on protecting the interests of its employees while ensuring the continued growth of the gaming industry.