PAGCOR Chairman Alejandro Tengco Sets Course for Philippine Gaming Industry's Future

The ambitious plans of Alejandro Tengco, Chairman of the Philippine Amusement & Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR), are set to propel the Philippine gaming industry into uncharted territories. Despite facing potential backlash from his former academic institution, Ateneo de Manila University, known for its opposition to the Marcos administration, Tengco is not deterred.

Privatizing Land-Based Casinos

In an unprecedented move, Tengco intends to privatize all land-based casinos operated by PAGCOR. This strategic shift, set to be completed by the second half of 2025, will allow the organization to focus solely on regulation, thereby avoiding potential conflicts of interest.

Sustaining the International Gaming Licensees

Tengco also plans to keep the International Gaming Licensees (IGL), formerly known as the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), alive. Despite its controversies, Tengco emphasizes the sector's significant contribution to employment.

Record-Breaking Revenues Amidst Pandemic Recovery

Under Tengco's stewardship, the Philippines' gaming industry has made a robust recovery post-COVID-19. Gross gaming revenues, reaching a record P285.27 billion in 2023, surpassed the pre-pandemic record, signifying an industry back in full swing.

As part of the agency's rebranding effort, a new PAGCOR logo was introduced amidst initial controversy due to its high cost. Despite this, Tengco remains optimistic about PAGCOR's future. With the opening of new integrated resorts and an expected boom in the electronic games (e-games) sector, PAGCOR projects even higher revenues.

Addressing Concerns and Protecting Vulnerable Groups

Concerns about gambling addiction and the impact on youth have been raised by various sectors. In response, Tengco has increased the minimum gaming fees in casinos—a measure aimed at curbing excessive gambling. He has also clarified that there is currently no mandate to resume e-sabong, an online form of cockfighting betting, which has been a source of controversy.

As Tengco sets the course for the future of the Philippine gaming industry, the balance between growth and responsible gaming will remain a primary concern. His leadership will undoubtedly be tested as he navigates these challenges, with the hope that PAGCOR will implement effective measures to protect vulnerable groups.