PAGASA Records 2023 as 11th Warmest Year in Philippines Amid Global Heat Record

The year 2023 has been acknowledged as the 11th warmest year in the Philippines, with an average temperature of 27.8°C, as per the initial data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). This information was disclosed by Ariel Rojas on TV Patrol, a renowned Philippine news program.

El Niño and Climate Change: The Heat Progenitors

The prominence of the El Niño phenomenon during the second half of 2023 was identified as a significant contributing factor to the year’s elevated temperatures. PAGASA’s forecasts suggest that the peak of El Niño might trigger even hotter temperatures in 2024. Climate scientists attribute the record-breaking heat experienced globally in 2023 to a combination of El Niño and ongoing climate change. Notably, eight of the ten warmest years in the Philippines have been El Niño years.

The Implications of Rising Temperatures

The repercussions of the warming temperatures are palpable across multiple sectors. Water and food security, health, energy, and public safety are all areas that bear the brunt of the climbing mercury levels. Agriculture, a primary sector in the Philippines, is significantly impacted, with farmers being urged to strategically plan their crop seasons to adapt to the shifting climate.

A Year of Heat Amidst Varied News

While 2023 marked the 11th warmest year for the Philippines, it did not feature in the top ten warmest years for the country, despite being the hottest year globally. This news was presented amidst a collage of unrelated news items, reflecting the dynamic and multifaceted nature of news reporting in today’s world.