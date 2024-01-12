Paco Magsaysay: Empowering SMEs with Advanced Tech Through Asian Vision

Francisco “Paco” Magsaysay, the face steering the helm of Asian Vision, is a name that resonates with empowerment for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through advanced technologies. He is a visionary leader, threading the needle between the need for technology and the struggles of SMEs, particularly those tucked away from the bustling Metro Manila. His commitment to these enterprises pulsates through the company’s core, reflected in its efforts to offer a local presence and customer service by staffing from local areas.

Asian Vision: From Cable TV to Tech Titan

Born as a cable television company in 1973, Asian Vision has since blossomed into a leading internet service provider in the provinces of Zambales, Batangas, and Quezon. Under Paco’s leadership, the company has evolved into a tech titan, offering a broad spectrum of services that include internet cable and connectivity, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, professional IT services, and structured cabling. This remarkable leap from a local cable provider to a comprehensive tech solutions company is a testament to the astute leadership of Paco.

Partnerships Steering the Tech Evolution

Asian Vision’s metamorphosis into a technology powerhouse is also credited to its strategic alliances with industry leaders. The company’s collaborations with tech giants such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Cisco, and Google have equipped it with a robust ecosystem of services. These partnerships have catalyzed the digital transformation of SMEs, fostering a conducive environment for their growth and expansion.

Paco Magsaysay: A Torchbearer of Entrepreneurship

Paco Magsaysay’s entrepreneurial journey extends beyond Asian Vision. He is also the creator of Carmen’s Best Premium Ice Cream, a brand that has etched its name in the culinary world. His ventures into the tech industry and his exceptional entrepreneurship have seen him gather numerous accolades. In 2018, he was the proud recipient of the Agora Award, and in 2022, he was honored with the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in the Small Business Category. His recent recognition as one of the Philippines’ Top 30 Leaders on LinkedIn and the Leadership Catalyst-Top Business Leader for Innovation Award further underscores his relentless pursuit of innovation.