Over 600 Filipinos Deported from Sabah Arrive in Zamboanga City

Over 600 Filipino deportees, a blend of relief and trepidation etched on their faces, docked at the port of Zamboanga City on January 11, 2023. The group had returned from Sabah, Malaysia, aboard MV Antonia, a vessel of Aleson Shipping Lines, marking the first wave of repatriations for the year. Among the sea of faces was Nurhiya, who had endured eight months in a Sabah jail due to lack of a work permit. Her relief at returning home was tempered by worry for her two children left behind in Sabah.

Unraveling the Deportation

The cohort of deportees were primarily apprehended in Sabah for either lacking work permits or illegal entry. These individuals were processed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Barangay Mampang, Zamboanga City, a process initiated as part of a repatriation program that began in 2013. However, discrepancies were observed in the reported number of deportees, with the police report citing 703 individuals, while the DSWD count stood at 680.

Regional Origins and Health Measures

The DSWD Region 9 spokesperson disclosed that the majority of the deportees belonged to the Bangsamoro region. Upon their arrival, security personnel ensured a smooth transfer of the deportees from the port to the DSWD center. Here, comprehensive health examinations were conducted, safeguarding the well-being of the returnees and the wider community. In 2023 alone, DSWD Region 9 served 6,409 returning Filipinos.

Plans for Regional Security and Documentation

Following the repatriation, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Jesus Domingo met with military officials to discuss the situation of Filipinos in Sabah. He proposed enhancing regional security and improving the documentation process for Filipinos in the area, suggesting collaboration and information exchange as a way forward. This initiative aims to mitigate the displacement and suffering of Filipinos in Sabah, providing a more secure and documented future for them.