Outrage in Philippines: Chocolate Hills Resort Shutdown Amid Eco-Tourism Policy Confusion

Outraged Filipino netizens have temporarily shut down a resort in the world-famous Chocolate Hills region on the central Philippine island of Bohol, even as more of such establishments are being approved to be built within the protected area. The latest saga marked what critics see as unclear guidelines on the protection of natural attractions in the country, as well as seemingly misaligned government grants for eco-tourism projects. Activists also fear more developers could gain approval to access protected sites.

Public Uproar and Government Response

Netizens became furious at Captain’s Peak Resort after a video of its swimming pool, boat-shaped building, cottages and stairways carved on hillsides went viral online. In response to the outcry, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) ordered the resort "temporarily closed" for lacking an Environment Compliance Certificate. Senator Raffy Tulfo and other officials have called for investigations, highlighting the tension between development and conservation in the region.

Unesco and Local Community Concerns

Unesco has recognized the unique geological formations of the Chocolate Hills, even declaring the entire island of Bohol as the Philippines’ first Unesco Global Geopark. However, critics, including local community development workers, argue that developments like Captain’s Peak Resort compromise the natural beauty and integrity of these sites. There is a growing demand for clearer guidelines and stricter enforcement to protect these areas from unsustainable development.

Legal Loopholes and Future Implications

The controversy underscores the challenges of managing eco-tourism and development within protected areas. Local authorities have been accused of using legal loopholes that allow for private ownership and development inside the Chocolate Hills. As more developers line up for approval to build within these areas, there is an urgent need for comprehensive policies that balance economic interests with environmental protection.

This incident not only raises questions about the sustainability of eco-tourism in the Philippines but also highlights the need for a harmonized approach that involves local communities, government agencies, and developers in safeguarding natural treasures for future generations. The ongoing investigations and discussions may lead to tighter regulations and a reevaluation of eco-tourism policies in the country, potentially setting a precedent for how similar cases are handled globally.