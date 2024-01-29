Only One Third of Filipinos See Improvement in Quality of Life, Reveals SWS Survey

A recent survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) in the Philippines has shed light on the perceived quality of life among Filipinos. The data reveals that only a third of the respondents experienced an enhancement in their personal quality of life over the past year.

Survey Details and Results

The survey was conducted from December 8 to December 11 and included the participation of 1,200 respondents. The margin of error stands at a plus/minus 2.8 percent. According to the survey, 30 percent of the participants reported an improvement in their quality of life, while 25 percent felt it had worsened. A significant 45 percent of the respondents noticed no change compared to the previous year.

Comparison with Previous Surveys

These figures mark a slight improvement from a similar survey in October where only 28 percent reported improvements, and 30 percent noted a decline in their quality of life. The 'net gainers' score, a metric indicating the difference between those who reported an improvement and those who reported a decline, was +5. This score indicates a general uptick in the perceived quality of life since October's score of -2. However, it is still lower than the +11 recorded in June and significantly lower than the +18 recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2019.

Regional and Educational Variations

The highest 'net gainers' scores were observed in Metro Manila, with notable variations across different regions and levels of educational attainment. The score was significantly higher among college graduates compared to those with lower educational achievements. Additionally, OCTA Research's survey indicated that 49% of Filipino adults are optimistic about their quality of life improving over the next six months. This optimism is highest in the Visayas and lowest in Mindanao, and there has been a 15% increase in optimism regarding Filipinos’ quality of life from October 2023 to December 2023.