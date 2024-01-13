en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

OFWs in Las Piñas Complain Against Cargo Forwarding Company Over Balikbayan Boxes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
OFWs in Las Piñas Complain Against Cargo Forwarding Company Over Balikbayan Boxes

Over 100 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their relatives in Las Piñas have raised their voices against a freight forwarding company, alleging that their balikbayan boxes have been held hostage unless they pay additional shipping fees. These charges, they claim, were already settled, causing widespread discontentment among the complainants. The issue has stirred up a storm, shedding light on the practices of cargo forwarding companies and sparking a discussion on the protection of consumer rights.

Ripples of Discontent Among OFWs

The heart of the matter lies in the company’s demand for an extra payment, which has left the OFWs and their families in a state of distress. The expectation was that the initial payment covered all necessary expenses. The balikbayan boxes, often filled with goods from overseas, serve as a tangible connection between the OFWs and their loved ones back home.

The unexpected demand for additional payment has not only disrupted this cherished tradition but has also raised questions about the transparency and ethical practices of cargo forwarding firms. The OFWs, who significantly contribute to the Philippine economy through remittances, heavily rely on these services to send packages to their families. This incident has cast a dark cloud over the trust placed in these companies.

LBC Express Under Scrutiny

The company facing these allegations is LBC Express. Several OFWs have shared their experiences of delayed deliveries and unprofessional behavior from delivery riders. The complainants have demanded their items be delivered without any further excuses.

In response to the allegations, LBC customer service has acknowledged some complaints, asking for verification if the shipments have been delivered and providing contact details for further assistance. However, this response has done little to alleviate the frustration of the affected OFWs and their families.

Protecting Consumer Rights

This incident underscores the need for strict regulations and accountability in the cargo forwarding industry. It also highlights the importance of protecting consumer rights, especially those of the OFWs who play a crucial role in the Philippine economy. The plight of these workers and their families serves as a stark reminder of the need to uphold trust and transparency in business operations.

0
Business Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
26 seconds ago
Premier League's Official Fan Zones: A Threat to Local Matchday Economies
The local economy of food trucks, pubs, and small restaurants near stadiums like Villa Park in Birmingham, England, forms an essential part of the matchday experience for many football fans. These small businesses thrive on the foot traffic of supporters heading to watch Premier League matches. However, the creation of official fan zones by the
Premier League's Official Fan Zones: A Threat to Local Matchday Economies
AllHome Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Grand Raffle Promo
7 mins ago
AllHome Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Grand Raffle Promo
Muscat Stock Exchange Ushers in New Era with Introduction of Liquidity Provider Service
9 mins ago
Muscat Stock Exchange Ushers in New Era with Introduction of Liquidity Provider Service
Week in Review: Republican Primaries, Golden Globes and Aviation Incident
2 mins ago
Week in Review: Republican Primaries, Golden Globes and Aviation Incident
Navi Mumbai International Airport on Track for March 2025 Operations
5 mins ago
Navi Mumbai International Airport on Track for March 2025 Operations
Bond Market Rally Overshadows a Looming $2 Trillion Debt Problem
6 mins ago
Bond Market Rally Overshadows a Looming $2 Trillion Debt Problem
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier League's Official Fan Zones: A Threat to Local Matchday Economies
27 seconds
Premier League's Official Fan Zones: A Threat to Local Matchday Economies
Assam CM Criticizes Congress for Opposition to Ram Temple, Labels Opposition News as 'Entertainment'
29 seconds
Assam CM Criticizes Congress for Opposition to Ram Temple, Labels Opposition News as 'Entertainment'
Liverpool Fans Unite to Make Sven-Goran Eriksson's Dream a Reality
34 seconds
Liverpool Fans Unite to Make Sven-Goran Eriksson's Dream a Reality
Liverpool Fans Rally to Support Eriksson's Dream Amid Terminal Illness
1 min
Liverpool Fans Rally to Support Eriksson's Dream Amid Terminal Illness
DeSantis Criticizes Border Deal: Dead on Arrival if Elected
2 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Border Deal: Dead on Arrival if Elected
Week in Review: Republican Primaries, Golden Globes and Aviation Incident
2 mins
Week in Review: Republican Primaries, Golden Globes and Aviation Incident
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
4 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
5 mins
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
6 mins
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
37 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app