OceanaGold Corp Files for IPO of Up to $141.30 Million for Philippine Gold Mine Subsidiary

OceanaGold Corp, the Toronto-listed gold mining company, has announced its plans to carry out an initial public offering (IPO) in the Philippines for its subsidiary, OceanaGold Philippines Inc. The IPO aims to raise up to 7.9 billion Philippine pesos, equivalent to around $141.30 million. The initiative is intended to comply with the Philippine mining contract listing requirement, potentially rejuvenating the country's mining industry and boosting the economy.

OceanaGold Philippines Inc’s Public Offering

The proposed sale involves up to 456 million common shares, which translates to a 20% stake in the subsidiary. The maximum price has been set at 17.28 pesos per share. This process is part of OceanaGold's strategy to attract both Filipino and international investors by offering them a chance to partake in the strong cash flow and dividends from the Didipio gold and copper mine. BDO Capital & Investment Corp and CLSA Ltd have been appointed to manage the IPO, which is slated to be finalized before July.

Standard Practice in the Philippines

Setting a maximum offer price in IPO filings is a standard practice in the Philippines. However, this price can be modified later in the process, depending on market conditions and investor response. The Didipio mine, operated by OceanaGold Philippines Inc, has a projected life until 2035. As of the end of 2023, the mine contains 1.1 million ounces of gold and 140,000 tonnes of copper, with potential for further discoveries through ongoing exploration.

Didipio Mine: A Golden Asset

The Didipio mine, located in northern Philippines, is a significant asset for OceanaGold. In 2021, the company renewed its contract for the mine, extending it for an additional 25 years. Since commencing commercial operations in 2013, the mine has proven to be a lucrative endeavor, contributing substantially to the company's growth. With this new IPO, OceanaGold hopes to leverage the mine’s potential to attract more investors and increase the company's foothold in the Philippines.