No Additional Holiday on January 2, 2024: Philippine Government

Despite anticipation, the Philippine government has made it clear: Tuesday, January 2, 2024, will not be an additional public holiday. The confirmation came from the Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil, putting an end to speculations and inquiries regarding the day following New Year’s Day.

No Alteration to the 2024 Holiday List

The Office of the President had previously released the 2024 holiday list through Proclamation No. 368 (series of 2023). Some Filipinos were hoping for a proclamation declaring January 2 a special non-working day, similar to the declaration made for December 26 by the president. The rationale for the extended holiday was to give the people ample opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families, thereby strengthening societal bonds, and to promote domestic tourism.

Disappointment for Filipinos Hoping for Extended Break

The announcement from Malacañang, the official residence and principal workplace of the President of the Philippines, was a disappointment for Filipinos hoping for more holiday breaks. Communications Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil confirmed that the Tuesday following New Year’s will not be a holiday. She stated that Proclamation No. 368 lists the holidays for 2024, and Filipinos can expect at least five long weekends for the year.

Business as Usual for the Financial Markets

Following the New Year’s Day holiday on Monday, January 1, the Philippine financial markets will resume normal operations on Tuesday, January 2. This development confirms that there is no additional holiday in the Philippines on January 2, thus normal work schedules are to be expected.