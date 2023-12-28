en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

NLEX Braces for New Year Traffic Surge; LTFRB Reminds of PUVMP Deadline

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:40 am EST
NLEX Braces for New Year Traffic Surge; LTFRB Reminds of PUVMP Deadline

As the year draws to a close and the festive spirit permeates the air, the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) is bracing itself for a surge in traffic. A significant number of travelers are embarking on their journey to the provinces, prompting the NLEX management to closely monitor traffic buildups at its toll plazas. The scene at the Balintawak Toll Plaza, in particular, paints a picture of congestion during peak hours, a scenario that began to unfold on Wednesday.

Anticipating New Year Traffic

As Thursday afternoon rolled in, the Bocaue Toll Plaza bore witness to a traffic jam extending over two kilometers. Robin Ignacio, the head of the Traffic NLEX Operations Department, attributes a portion of this congestion to people flocking to Bocaue for the purchase of firecrackers, a popular custom in the Philippines to usher in the New Year. The northbound movement of the majority of the travelers hints at a return to their provincial homes for the holiday period.

Preparations and Measures

In response to the expected surge in traffic, NLEX has sprung into action by deploying additional personnel. This includes toll tellers, patrol crews, and incident response teams, all working tirelessly to assist motorists. The management has also augmented the number of tow trucks available to offer free towing services for class 1 vehicles. These services will be at the disposal of motorists from 6 a.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on January 2.

Vehicle Volume to Increase

The NLEX management is gearing up for a 10 to 15 percent increase in vehicle volume. This equates to approximately 30,000 additional vehicles traversing the expressways. The ‘Safe Trip Mo, Sagot Ko’ motorist assistance program has also been reactivated by the NLEX Corporation, in anticipation of the flurry of travelers during the New Year season. The corporation has advised motorists to plan their trips ahead and to utilize their electronic toll payment system to circumvent congestion.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued a reminder about the deadline for the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) industry consolidation. Several automobile companies, including Hyundai, Fuso, Isuzu, and Hino, have showcased their modern public vehicle offerings, gearing up to make the country’s public transport system more dignified, humane, and on par with global standards.

0
Philippines Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams

By Salman Khan

LTO Suspends License of Overcharging Taxi Driver in Viral Video

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Economy Set for Robust Rebound in 2024, Predicts RCBC Chief Economist

By BNN Correspondents

China Asserts Third Parties Have No Right to Interfere in South China Sea Dispute

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Escalating Tensions in South China Sea: China and Philippines in a Mar ...
@China · 52 mins
Escalating Tensions in South China Sea: China and Philippines in a Mar ...
heart comment 0
Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: China and Philippines at Loggerheads

By Geeta Pillai

Escalating Tensions in the South China Sea: China and Philippines at Loggerheads
In Tondo, Children’s Dangerous Play with Firecrackers Continues Despite Warnings

By BNN Correspondents

In Tondo, Children's Dangerous Play with Firecrackers Continues Despite Warnings
Philippine Heart Association Honors ‘The Skywalker’ for Lifesaving Advocacy

By Salman Khan

Philippine Heart Association Honors 'The Skywalker' for Lifesaving Advocacy
Tagaytay City Foregoes Mask Mandates Amidst Rising COVID-19 Cases

By BNN Correspondents

Tagaytay City Foregoes Mask Mandates Amidst Rising COVID-19 Cases
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
4 mins
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
5 mins
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
5 mins
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
5 mins
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
6 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
7 mins
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
7 mins
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
8 mins
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
13 mins
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
6 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
7 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app