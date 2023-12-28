NLEX Braces for New Year Traffic Surge; LTFRB Reminds of PUVMP Deadline

As the year draws to a close and the festive spirit permeates the air, the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) is bracing itself for a surge in traffic. A significant number of travelers are embarking on their journey to the provinces, prompting the NLEX management to closely monitor traffic buildups at its toll plazas. The scene at the Balintawak Toll Plaza, in particular, paints a picture of congestion during peak hours, a scenario that began to unfold on Wednesday.

Anticipating New Year Traffic

As Thursday afternoon rolled in, the Bocaue Toll Plaza bore witness to a traffic jam extending over two kilometers. Robin Ignacio, the head of the Traffic NLEX Operations Department, attributes a portion of this congestion to people flocking to Bocaue for the purchase of firecrackers, a popular custom in the Philippines to usher in the New Year. The northbound movement of the majority of the travelers hints at a return to their provincial homes for the holiday period.

Preparations and Measures

In response to the expected surge in traffic, NLEX has sprung into action by deploying additional personnel. This includes toll tellers, patrol crews, and incident response teams, all working tirelessly to assist motorists. The management has also augmented the number of tow trucks available to offer free towing services for class 1 vehicles. These services will be at the disposal of motorists from 6 a.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on January 2.

Vehicle Volume to Increase

The NLEX management is gearing up for a 10 to 15 percent increase in vehicle volume. This equates to approximately 30,000 additional vehicles traversing the expressways. The ‘Safe Trip Mo, Sagot Ko’ motorist assistance program has also been reactivated by the NLEX Corporation, in anticipation of the flurry of travelers during the New Year season. The corporation has advised motorists to plan their trips ahead and to utilize their electronic toll payment system to circumvent congestion.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued a reminder about the deadline for the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) industry consolidation. Several automobile companies, including Hyundai, Fuso, Isuzu, and Hino, have showcased their modern public vehicle offerings, gearing up to make the country’s public transport system more dignified, humane, and on par with global standards.