Nicole Laurel Asensio Unveils 'I Know My Worth' for International Women's Month with Star-studded Lineup

Nicole Laurel Asensio is gearing up to release 'I Know My Worth,' a new original song celebrating International Women's Month. This empowering anthem features a collaboration with some of the most talented women in the music industry, highlighting Asensio's commitment to showcasing female strength and resilience. The track, produced alongside the acclaimed Sam Akins, is a testament to Asensio's innovative approach to music, developed during the solitude of the pandemic. With its official digital launch on March 29 under Warner Music Philippines, the song promises to be a bold statement of self-worth and empowerment.

Collaboration Amidst Isolation

The creation of 'I Know My Worth' stands as a beacon of creativity and connection in times of isolation. Nicole Laurel Asensio, in her pursuit of musical innovation, discovered a kindred spirit in Sam Akins through online interactions. This partnership flourished without the traditional in-person jam sessions, relying instead on digital collaboration. The song's development, from its initial demo to the final production, exemplifies the possibilities of remote artistic collaborations. Asensio and Akins's synergy brings a fresh, modern pop sensibility to the track, while retaining the classic, cinematic qualities that have become Asensio's hallmark.

A Modern Anthem for Empowerment

'I Know My Worth' emerges as a modern anthem for empowerment, blending fierce lyrics with a robust musical arrangement. It's a celebration of self-awareness and the refusal to accept less than one deserves. The collaboration with notable female musicians such as Saxdiva Vanessa Celestial, trombonist Yanni Diola, backup vocalist Yuna Reguerra, and bassist Yuna Reguerra, adds layers of richness and authenticity to the song. Asensio's vocal performance traverses from smooth and slick to textured and feisty, embodying the spirit of a woman who confidently knows her worth.

Implications and Reflections

The release of 'I Know My Worth' is more than just a musical milestone; it is a reflective moment on the power of collaboration and the importance of self-worth, especially for women in today's world. Asensio's journey from conceptualization to release during the pandemic highlights the resilience and creativity inherent in the artistic process. This song, set against the backdrop of International Women's Month, serves as a reminder of the strength and determination of women everywhere. It encourages listeners to reflect on their value and to stand firm in their convictions, backed by the solidarity of women in music and beyond.