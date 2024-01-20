New Rubber Gate Installed at Bustos Dam, Ensuring Continued Agricultural Prosperity

In a pivotal development, the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) in the Philippines announced the installation of a new rubber gate at the Bustos Dam, based in Malolos. This move follows the discovery of a defective gate which had been posing significant challenges to the region's agricultural sector. The replacement work was executed by ITP Construction Inc., a local contractor, in a strategic collaboration with the Chinese firm, Guangxi Hydroelectric Construction Bureau Co. Ltd.

Operational Readiness of the New Gate

The newly installed gate has been successfully inflated and is now undergoing a series of rigorous final tests to confirm its operational readiness. This is a crucial step to ensure the gate's functionality and its ability to withstand various environmental conditions. Alongside the replaced gate, the other five rubber gates of the dam have also been subjected to structural integrity checks, reinforcing the dam's overall safety and efficiency.

Implication of the Defective Gate

Before the installation of the new gate, the defective one had severely impacted the dam's functionality. The Bustos Dam is a key reservoir, storing excess water from the Angat Dam. The malfunctioning gate had hindered this critical function, directly affecting the irrigation of approximately 15,706 hectares of agricultural land. This had serious implications for the livelihood of around 2,904 farmers in the region, who depend heavily on the dam water for their agricultural activities.

Before the gate replacement, the Governor of Bulacan, Daniel Fernando, had expressed stern concerns over the delay in addressing the issue. He had threatened possible legal action against both the local contractor and the Chinese supplier for their slow response to follow-ups and demands from the provincial government and the NIA. The governor emphasized the importance of replacing all gates under warranty and underscored the significance of the dam's functionality for the region's agriculture and farmers.