New Educational Project Aims to Boost Math and Science Skills in Grade 7 Students

In a pioneering move, Antonio I. Tamayao, a professor from Cagayan State University’s (CSU) College of Teachers Education (CTED), has launched an innovative and comprehensive five-year educational project. The initiative is set to bolster the mathematics and science proficiency of grade 7 learners at Annafunan Integrated School in Tuguegarao City.

Retuning the Academic Frequency

Unlike the Department of Education’s (DepEd) catch-up Friday initiative, this project has been designed to cater to both struggling and high-performing students. With an initial budget allocation of P100,000 for the first year, the program is aimed at enhancing the skills of students to make them competitive and excel in district and regional contests, and to assist them in acing college admission tests.

Selection and Implementation Process

According to Ian Francisco, dean of CTED, the selection process for the 40 student beneficiaries will be based on their academic performance during the first two quarters of the year. The program will include an equal number of students who are struggling and those who are excelling in both mathematics and science. Teachers will employ a variety of educational materials such as modules and activity sheets to monitor and assess the students’ progress throughout the project.

Ensuring Sustainability

The project’s sustainability is ensured through a Memorandum of Agreement forged between DepEd Tuguegarao City Division and CSU. This initiative reflects a commitment to enhancing the academic capabilities of students, and in turn, contributing to the broader efforts of strengthening the country’s education system.