New ‘Buying Rescue Program’ Aims to Prevent Wastage of Unsold Vegetable Produce in Nueva Vizcaya

In a significant move to uplift the vegetable farmers of Nueva Vizcaya’s upland and lowland regions, the Department of Agriculture (DA) Cagayan Valley and the Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal (NVAT) have rolled out a novel initiative, the ‘Buying Rescue Program.’ This program seeks to address the issue of unsold vegetable produce being discarded due to an excess supply, thereby ensuring that farmers’ efforts do not go in vain.

Program Blueprint

The program will be executed with the active collaboration of NVAT, a leading agricultural trading center. NVAT is backed by not only the DA but also the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), underscoring its integral role in the regional agricultural economy. The ‘Buying Rescue Program’ revolves around KADIWA outlets of DA Region 2 purchasing 15,000 kilos of assorted vegetables from NVAT. The initial purchase price has been set at P5 per kilo, facilitating a total profit generation of P75,000.

Call for Wider Support

Regional Executive Director Rose Mary G. Aquino of DA NV has made a resounding call for support from diverse sectors. These include local government units, national agencies, and the private sector. The objective is to rally comprehensive aid to prevent crop destruction and assist farmers in marketing their produce during periods of surplus. Director Aquino has also urged farmers to abstain from discarding surplus produce. Instead, she has advised them to coordinate with the DA’s Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD) for marketing assistance.

Implications and Future Directions

The ‘Buying Rescue Program’ is undoubtedly a significant stride towards supporting the Nueva Vizcaya vegetable farmers. Apart from preventing wastage of vegetables, it also presents a viable solution for the recurring problem of oversupply. The success of the program could potentially pave the way for similar initiatives in other farming communities, thereby transforming the agricultural landscape of the region.