NEU-CMT Celebrates 5th White Coat Ceremony: A Commitment to Excellence in Medical Technology

The New Era University College of Medical Technology (NEU-CMT) celebrated its 5th White Coat ceremony on January 23, 2024, at the University Hall. The event, presided over by NEU President Alberto Domingo Jr., is a significant tradition where senior MedTech students don their white coats, symbolizing not just a status, but an enduring commitment to uphold the highest standards in the field of Medical Technology.

The Significance of the White Coat

Themed 'Where White Coats Unveil: The Realm of Medical Technology,' the ceremony is an affirmation of the students' pledge to precision, compassion, and dedication to expanding medical knowledge. Domingo emphasized the profound symbolism of the white coat, describing it as a 'canvas' for the medical technologists' journey in providing healthcare and discovering answers to pressing medical questions.

The White Coat Ceremony: A Rite of Passage

The White Coat Ceremony goes beyond mere spectacle. It represents a rite of passage and a promise, a pledge to the students' commitment to be guardians of health. As the students step into their white coats, they not only mark the transition from classroom learning to clinical health sciences but also embody the noble mission of serving humanity.

About NEU-CMT

Founded in May 2015 and part of the Center for Medical and Allied Health Sciences (CMAHS), NEU-CMT boasts the largest number of enrollees among the colleges under CMAHS. The College holds government recognition No. C-046, Series of 2015, granted by the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) and is a member of the Philippine Association of Schools of Medical Technology and Public Health. All the faculty at NEU-CMT are registered medical technologists and members of the Philippine Association of Medical Technologists. Currently, NEU-CMT has affiliations with six leading hospitals in the Philippines.