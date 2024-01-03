en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Netizen Saves 8,000 Pesos Through a Unique Coin Collection Strategy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
Netizen Saves 8,000 Pesos Through a Unique Coin Collection Strategy

In an unusual practice of frugality, a netizen named Kristoffer Mendoza has managed to save an impressive sum of approximately 8,000 pesos over the span of one year. This feat was achieved by the meticulous collection of specific coins, namely the new generation bi-metallic coins of the 20-peso and 10-peso denominations.

An Eye for Specificity

The selected coins for this savings scheme are far from random. The 20-peso coins are distinctively designed with bronze-plated steel outer rings and nickel-plated steel centers. Their size is also slightly larger than the 10-peso coins, making them easy to identify and collect. The 10-peso coins, on the other hand, are nickel-plated and feature edge lettering. They bear the dual profiles of Filipino heroes Andrés Bonifacio and Apolinario Mabini on the front, and the 1993 logo of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on the back. It’s this specificity that has driven Mendoza’s unique savings method.

A Novel Approach to Savings

Mendoza’s approach is not only novel but also effective. By focusing his efforts on collecting these specific coins, he was able to save approximately twenty pesos every day. Over the course of a year, this daily saving added up to the notable amount of 8,000 pesos. His method is a testament to the power of consistent saving, no matter how small the amount may seem at first.

Small Change, Big Impact

This story of financial discipline and creativity serves as a reminder that every peso counts. It offers a new perspective on the often overlooked potential of loose change. Mendoza’s accomplishment demonstrates the power of small, consistent actions leading to significant results over time. His unique saving strategy with the new generation bi-metallic coins could inspire others to rethink their approach to savings and perhaps, even adopt a similar method.

0
Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Armed Robbery at Courier Service Branch in Calauag Town, P800,000 Stolen

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision on Villa Verde Trail Injures 25

By BNN Correspondents

Alfred Vargas and Yasmine Espirtu Welcome Fourth Child Amidst Complicated Pregnancy

By BNN Correspondents

Mod and Noble: Filipino Interior Designers Making Waves with Innovative Aesthetics

By BNN Correspondents

Unexplained Trading Halt at the Philippine Stock Exchange Stirs Market ...
@Business · 17 mins
Unexplained Trading Halt at the Philippine Stock Exchange Stirs Market ...
heart comment 0
Philippine Fellows Embark on Placemaking Journey at The University of Melbourne

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Fellows Embark on Placemaking Journey at The University of Melbourne
Negros Occidental Resumes Classes Post Holidays; Outlines Academic Calendar

By BNN Correspondents

Negros Occidental Resumes Classes Post Holidays; Outlines Academic Calendar
Negros Occidental Governor Calls for Continued Progress Amidst Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Negros Occidental Governor Calls for Continued Progress Amidst Challenges
Significant Lead in Joel Jude ‘Coach J’ Unchuan’s Murder: Abandoned SUV Recovered

By BNN Correspondents

Significant Lead in Joel Jude 'Coach J' Unchuan's Murder: Abandoned SUV Recovered
Latest Headlines
World News
Pueblo's Mayoral Run-off Election: A Battle for the City's Future
8 seconds
Pueblo's Mayoral Run-off Election: A Battle for the City's Future
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
33 seconds
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
33 seconds
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
1 min
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
1 min
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
1 min
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
1 min
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
1 min
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition
1 min
Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app