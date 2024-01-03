Netizen Saves 8,000 Pesos Through a Unique Coin Collection Strategy

In an unusual practice of frugality, a netizen named Kristoffer Mendoza has managed to save an impressive sum of approximately 8,000 pesos over the span of one year. This feat was achieved by the meticulous collection of specific coins, namely the new generation bi-metallic coins of the 20-peso and 10-peso denominations.

An Eye for Specificity

The selected coins for this savings scheme are far from random. The 20-peso coins are distinctively designed with bronze-plated steel outer rings and nickel-plated steel centers. Their size is also slightly larger than the 10-peso coins, making them easy to identify and collect. The 10-peso coins, on the other hand, are nickel-plated and feature edge lettering. They bear the dual profiles of Filipino heroes Andrés Bonifacio and Apolinario Mabini on the front, and the 1993 logo of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on the back. It’s this specificity that has driven Mendoza’s unique savings method.

A Novel Approach to Savings

Mendoza’s approach is not only novel but also effective. By focusing his efforts on collecting these specific coins, he was able to save approximately twenty pesos every day. Over the course of a year, this daily saving added up to the notable amount of 8,000 pesos. His method is a testament to the power of consistent saving, no matter how small the amount may seem at first.

Small Change, Big Impact

This story of financial discipline and creativity serves as a reminder that every peso counts. It offers a new perspective on the often overlooked potential of loose change. Mendoza’s accomplishment demonstrates the power of small, consistent actions leading to significant results over time. His unique saving strategy with the new generation bi-metallic coins could inspire others to rethink their approach to savings and perhaps, even adopt a similar method.