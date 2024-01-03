en English
Education

Negros Occidental Resumes Classes Post Holidays; Outlines Academic Calendar

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Negros Occidental Resumes Classes Post Holidays; Outlines Academic Calendar

The Department of Education Division of Negros Occidental has declared the recommencement of regular classes for students on Wednesday, January 3, following a restful two-week holiday break. This announcement sets the pace for the academic calendar and provides clear timelines for both students and teachers.

Resumption of Classes

The public information officer, Ian Arnold Arnaiz, communicated the schedule, stating that classes in Negros Occidental are set to resume promptly after the holiday season. The two-week break provided students with the opportunity to refresh, recharge, and prepare for the academic challenges of the new year.

Second Quarter Examinations

Subsequent to the recommencement of classes, students will undertake their second quarter examinations scheduled for January 22 to 23. This period is crucial for students as it evaluates their grasp of the curriculum and their academic progress thus far.

Teachers’ In-Service Training

Following the examinations, there will be a one-week break from January 24 to 30. This pause is not for the students, but for the public school teachers who will be participating in an in-service training program. Regular classes will resume on January 31. The inclusion of this break in the academic calendar underscores the commitment of the Division to continuous professional development and ensuring quality education for all students.

The announcement from the Department of Education Division of Negros Occidental not only outlines the academic schedule but also illuminates their commitment to providing structured timelines for their activities, ensuring the smooth progression of the academic calendar.

Education Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

