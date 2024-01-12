en English
Business

Negros Occidental Government Non-Renews 212 Job Contracts, Actively Hiring for Future Operations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST
Negros Occidental Government Non-Renews 212 Job Contracts, Actively Hiring for Future Operations

In a significant move, the provincial government of Negros Occidental, Philippines, has opted not to renew the employment contracts of 212 workers at the dawn of 2024. The reasons for this decision tread upon critical arenas such as performance-based evaluation and drug involvement. While the numbers may seem stark, the government’s commitment to public service remains unflinching as efforts to fill these vacancies are being fervently pursued.

A Close Look at the Numbers

At the end of 2023, the province boasted a workforce of 1,144 job order workers. However, the dawn of 2024 saw a decline in this number with only 1,047 of them being retained. Contract of service employees also experienced a similar fate. Out of 862 service contracts, a mere 770 survived the cut into the new year. Casual employees were not spared either, their numbers dwindling from 704 in 2023 to 681 as 2024 unraveled.

Performance and Drug Use: The Deciding Factors

The reasons for non-renewal of contracts are two-fold. An inability to meet performance-based criteria played a significant role in the decision. Equally as influential, however, was the testing positive for illegal drug use. These factors, combined, led to the dismissal of a gamut of job order workers, contract of service employees, and plantilla casual employees.

Future Hiring and Economic Prospects

Despite this setback, the provincial government remains optimistic and active in its recruitment drive. They are committed to ensuring that public services remain unaffected. A hiring push seems imminent, triggered in part by the anticipated full operations of several establishments. These include the Mambukal Resorts, Negros Residences, and the Food Terminal of Occidental Negros. Managed by the Economic Enterprise Development Department, these establishments promise economic growth and job opportunities for the province.

Business Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

