National Museum of the Philippines Declares Pope Pius XII Catholic Center as Important Cultural Property

In a recent ceremony of profound historical and cultural significance, the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) has awarded the title of Important Cultural Property (ICP) to the Pope Pius XII Catholic Center in Manila. The event was graced by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula, papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown, and NMP director general Jeremy Barns alongside a congregation of over 80 esteemed bishops gathered for their 127th plenary assembly.

Preserving the Past, Nurturing the Future

During the ceremony, the unveiling of a marker symbolizing the center's newfound status took place. Archbishop Advincula, in his address, emphasized the imperative of preserving the center and its almost 60-year-old legacy. The Pope Pius XII Catholic Center, inaugurated on August 26, 1964, by then Manila Archbishop Rufino Cardinal Santos, was brought to life by the visionary National Artist Jose Maria Zaragoza. Its modern ecclesiastical architecture played a pivotal role in the country's postwar reconstruction.

More Than Bricks and Mortar

The Pope Pius XII Catholic Center is not merely an architectural marvel but an emblem of Filipino heritage and Catholic faith. As the center inches towards its 60th anniversary, it continues its mission of evangelization and is set to undertake new initiatives in the realm of evangelization - a testament to its enduring relevance.

Protection Under The National Cultural Heritage Act

With this new recognition, the center now enjoys the protection of the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009. It has now become an offense to cause damage or destruction to the property, ensuring its preservation for generations to come. This event marks a significant chapter in the center's history and underlines the importance of cultural preservation in Manila and beyond.