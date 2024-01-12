en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Muntinlupa City Government Honors Top Students, Promotes Educational Excellence

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST
Muntinlupa City Government Honors Top Students, Promotes Educational Excellence

In a commendable endeavor to support and reward academic excellence, the City Government of Muntinlupa, through the Muntinlupa Scholarship Division (MSD), recently held a ceremony to honor its top-performing students. The event saw Mayor Ruffy Biazon personally congratulating the awardees, emphasizing their role as beacons of inspiration for their peers.

The Awardees and Their Accomplishments

A total of 33 students were recognized for their exceptional academic achievements during this event. The roster of awardees included one board topnotcher and 32 students who had graduated with Latin honors. The topnotcher was Maureen Grace C. Usacdin, who distinguished herself in the Real Estate Appraisers Licensure Examination, and was awarded a cash incentive of P100,000 for her stellar performance.

Among the Latin honor recipients, 10 cum laude graduates were awarded P10,000 each. Further, 21 students who achieved magna cum laude recognition were given P20,000 each. The highest honor, summa cum laude, was bestowed upon one student, who received a cash reward of P30,000.

Government’s Role in Fostering Excellence

Each of these students was presented with a medal and certificate by the city government, along with the cash incentives. This move is a testament to Muntinlupa’s commitment to spur academic excellence in all levels. It aligns with Mayor Biazon’s education agenda and showcases the importance the city government places on education.

In recognizing and rewarding these outstanding achievers, the City Government of Muntinlupa is not only encouraging students to strive for academic excellence but also nurturing a culture of intellectual growth and achievement. This initiative serves as a beacon of inspiration, motivating other students to aim high and achieve their academic goals.

Implications for the Future

The Muntinlupa City Government’s decision to honor and incentivize academic achievers is an important step towards building a stronger educational system. It sends a strong message about the value of education and the rewards that come with hard work and dedication. This approach not only motivates students to strive for excellence but also serves to inspire future generations to prioritize their education. The city’s educational agenda, under the stewardship of Mayor Biazon, is clearly making strides towards fostering an environment that champions education and cultivates future leaders.

0
Education Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
11 seconds ago
La Salle Green Hills: Advocating for Accessible Education through 'Liwanag Program'
In a remarkable display of educational inclusivity, La Salle Green Hills (LSGH) has recently facilitated the graduation of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) from their senior high-school program. This milestone was achieved through the implementation of the ‘Liwanag Program’, an initiative started by LSGH in 2018 that advocates for accessible education for all, including PDLs.
La Salle Green Hills: Advocating for Accessible Education through 'Liwanag Program'
Canadian Space Agency Launches Internships for Indigenous Students to Increase Workforce Diversity
26 mins ago
Canadian Space Agency Launches Internships for Indigenous Students to Increase Workforce Diversity
Inclement Weather Conditions Lead to Delayed School Sessions
33 mins ago
Inclement Weather Conditions Lead to Delayed School Sessions
Matt Hancock Criticizes Inequities in SEND Diagnosis System
18 mins ago
Matt Hancock Criticizes Inequities in SEND Diagnosis System
Bernard Cecil Cohen: A Pioneering Political Scientist and Humble Leader Passes Away
20 mins ago
Bernard Cecil Cohen: A Pioneering Political Scientist and Humble Leader Passes Away
AI Students Enrolled at Ferris State University in Education Innovation
20 mins ago
AI Students Enrolled at Ferris State University in Education Innovation
Latest Headlines
World News
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
1 min
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
2 mins
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
2 mins
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
3 mins
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
4 mins
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
4 mins
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
7 mins
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
8 mins
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
9 mins
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app