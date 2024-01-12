Muntinlupa City Government Honors Top Students, Promotes Educational Excellence

In a commendable endeavor to support and reward academic excellence, the City Government of Muntinlupa, through the Muntinlupa Scholarship Division (MSD), recently held a ceremony to honor its top-performing students. The event saw Mayor Ruffy Biazon personally congratulating the awardees, emphasizing their role as beacons of inspiration for their peers.

The Awardees and Their Accomplishments

A total of 33 students were recognized for their exceptional academic achievements during this event. The roster of awardees included one board topnotcher and 32 students who had graduated with Latin honors. The topnotcher was Maureen Grace C. Usacdin, who distinguished herself in the Real Estate Appraisers Licensure Examination, and was awarded a cash incentive of P100,000 for her stellar performance.

Among the Latin honor recipients, 10 cum laude graduates were awarded P10,000 each. Further, 21 students who achieved magna cum laude recognition were given P20,000 each. The highest honor, summa cum laude, was bestowed upon one student, who received a cash reward of P30,000.

Government’s Role in Fostering Excellence

Each of these students was presented with a medal and certificate by the city government, along with the cash incentives. This move is a testament to Muntinlupa’s commitment to spur academic excellence in all levels. It aligns with Mayor Biazon’s education agenda and showcases the importance the city government places on education.

In recognizing and rewarding these outstanding achievers, the City Government of Muntinlupa is not only encouraging students to strive for academic excellence but also nurturing a culture of intellectual growth and achievement. This initiative serves as a beacon of inspiration, motivating other students to aim high and achieve their academic goals.

Implications for the Future

The Muntinlupa City Government’s decision to honor and incentivize academic achievers is an important step towards building a stronger educational system. It sends a strong message about the value of education and the rewards that come with hard work and dedication. This approach not only motivates students to strive for excellence but also serves to inspire future generations to prioritize their education. The city’s educational agenda, under the stewardship of Mayor Biazon, is clearly making strides towards fostering an environment that champions education and cultivates future leaders.