Muntinlupa City Government Commences Business Permit Renewal Process; P.A. Petroleum Resources Inc. Forms New Partnership

The City Government of Muntinlupa has kickstarted the annual renewal process for business permits and licenses, a vital procedure that significantly contributes to the city’s revenue and supports essential services and programs. The renewal period commenced at the start of the year and will run until January 20.

Muntinlupa’s Business Renewal Drive

For the purpose of facilitating the renewal process, the Muntinlupa Sports Center is serving as the hub for business permit renewals from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) is overseeing and managing the operation of this activity.

Revenue Fuelling City Services and Programs

Mayor Rozzano Rufino B. Biazon underscored the importance of this process. He pointed out that the taxes derived from these businesses are vital for funding various city services and programs. The revenue generated from these business permit renewals is channeled into imperative city services and initiatives. Two such programs, scholarships and the provision of free back-to-school packages, currently support almost 80,000 beneficiaries and around 100,000 students, respectively. Additionally, these funds also contribute to the financing of infrastructure projects within the city.

New Partnership on the Horizon

In related news, P.A. Petroleum Resources Inc., an affiliate company of P.A. Properties, has signed a new dealership contract with Caltex Philippines. This agreement pertains to a Gasoline Station project in Idesia Lipa, Batangas, anticipated to be completed by June 2024. This project will feature additional commercial spaces, indicating a forward-thinking approach. The signing of this contract marks the beginning of a strategic partnership, with future projects anticipated in various locations.