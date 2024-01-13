Muntinlupa City Boosts Traffic Enforcement with New Patrol Motorcycles

The city of Muntinlupa has taken a significant step in enhancing its traffic enforcement capabilities with the introduction of 16 new Kawasaki motorcycle patrol units. On January 8, Mayor Rozzano Rufino ‘Ruffy’ Biazon announced this transformative upgrade during an inauguration event, signaling a stricter crackdown on rule-breaking drivers.

Empowering Traffic Enforcers

These new patrol units have been handed over to the Muntinlupa Traffic Management Bureau (MTMB). With a displacement of 400cc, these bikes will equip traffic enforcers with more horsepower, enabling them to pursue and apprehend traffic violators even on the South Luzon Expressway. This considerable upgrade empowers the enforcers to implement the law more effectively and efficiently.

Mayor Biazon’s Warning and Support

Mayor Biazon took the opportunity to warn habitual traffic offenders about the increased enforcement power. He cautioned that the city would not be lenient towards reckless drivers, announcing a stricter clampdown on traffic violations. Alongside this warning, he also reminded the traffic enforcers to be responsible stewards of the new patrol bikes.

Emphasis on Peace and Order

While the upgrade significantly enhances the city’s traffic management capabilities, Mayor Biazon also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and order. He voiced his personal support for the traffic enforcers, highlighting their crucial role in enforcing road rules and contributing towards this key aspect of the city’s 7K Agenda.