Philippines

Muntinlupa City Boosts Traffic Enforcement with New Patrol Motorcycles

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
Muntinlupa City Boosts Traffic Enforcement with New Patrol Motorcycles

The city of Muntinlupa has taken a significant step in enhancing its traffic enforcement capabilities with the introduction of 16 new Kawasaki motorcycle patrol units. On January 8, Mayor Rozzano Rufino ‘Ruffy’ Biazon announced this transformative upgrade during an inauguration event, signaling a stricter crackdown on rule-breaking drivers.

Empowering Traffic Enforcers

These new patrol units have been handed over to the Muntinlupa Traffic Management Bureau (MTMB). With a displacement of 400cc, these bikes will equip traffic enforcers with more horsepower, enabling them to pursue and apprehend traffic violators even on the South Luzon Expressway. This considerable upgrade empowers the enforcers to implement the law more effectively and efficiently.

Mayor Biazon’s Warning and Support

Mayor Biazon took the opportunity to warn habitual traffic offenders about the increased enforcement power. He cautioned that the city would not be lenient towards reckless drivers, announcing a stricter clampdown on traffic violations. Alongside this warning, he also reminded the traffic enforcers to be responsible stewards of the new patrol bikes.

Emphasis on Peace and Order

While the upgrade significantly enhances the city’s traffic management capabilities, Mayor Biazon also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and order. He voiced his personal support for the traffic enforcers, highlighting their crucial role in enforcing road rules and contributing towards this key aspect of the city’s 7K Agenda.

Philippines Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

