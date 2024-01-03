MRT3 Witnesses 30% Surge in Ridership in 2023

In an impressive leap, Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) reports a significant 30% increase in ridership for the year 2023, reaching a total of 129,030,158 passengers. This growth marks a considerable jump from the previous year’s total ridership of 98,330,683.

Surge in Daily Ridership

The MRT3 didn’t just witness a rise in annual numbers. The average daily commuter count also saw a substantial increase. In 2023, the rail line serviced an average of 357,198 passengers daily, exceeding the 2022 average by over 30%. The record for highest single-day ridership was set on August 22, with an outstanding tally of 450,298 passengers.

Peak Months for Passenger Volume

While the rail line saw an overall increase in passengers, certain months stood out with notably high volumes. The months of August, October, September, and December were the busiest, accommodating the maximum number of commuters.

Factors Contributing to Growth

Jorjette Aquino, the officer-in-charge and Transportation Assistant Secretary, attributes this substantial rise to two critical factors. Firstly, the improved reliability and successful maintenance program of the MRT3 played a vital role. The trains now undergo timely preventive maintenance, and other subsystems like tracks, signaling, and power are also well-maintained. Secondly, the resumption of on-site work following the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns added to the surge in ridership.

Improved Services and Benefits

The MRT3 has not only improved its services but also its benefits to the commuters. The commute time between North Avenue Station and Taft Avenue Station has been reduced to 30 to 45 minutes, with train intervals of about 3.5 to 4 minutes. This has been facilitated by the deployment of 18 train sets. In addition, the MRT3 extended its generosity further by offering free rides to a total of 220,706 passengers in 2023.