Philippines

Monday Morning Chaos: Heavy Traffic Congestion Hits Commonwealth Avenue

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:25 pm EST
Monday Morning Chaos: Heavy Traffic Congestion Hits Commonwealth Avenue

The Monday morning of January 15, 2024, was a test of patience for commuters in Quezon City, Philippines. Commonwealth Avenue, a major thoroughfare, was choked with vehicles, leading to heavy traffic congestion in the westbound lane towards the Quezon City Memorial Circle. The congestion left many commuters stuck in bumper-to-bumper conditions during rush hour.

The Monday Morning Mayhem

Commonwealth Avenue, often termed as the ‘Killer Highway’ due to its high accident rate, experienced an unusual snarl-up that began in the early hours of Monday. The congestion stretched for almost the entire length of the 7.7-kilometer avenue, one of the busiest and widest in the Philippines, affecting thousands of commuters traveling to work.

Live Traffic Updates

Val Cuenca, a reporter from ABS-CBN News TrafficPatrolLIVE, provided a live update on the traffic situation for travelers and residents in the area. He reported that the traffic was the result of an influx of vehicles, especially public utility vehicles, and the lack of traffic personnel to manage the situation.

Impact on the Commuters

The traffic congestion had a significant impact on the residents and travelers alike. Many were late for work, while others had to cancel their engagements. The situation shone a spotlight on the need for improved traffic management systems and infrastructure in the area.

As the day ended, the traffic slowly eased, but the memories of the morning chaos remained etched in the minds of the commuters. The day served as a stark reminder of the city’s growing traffic problem and the urgent need for sustainable solutions.

Philippines Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

