Mod and Noble: Filipino Interior Designers Making Waves with Innovative Aesthetics

Mod and Noble, a vibrant team of Filipino interior designers, has been making waves in the design industry with their unique blend of artistic flair and cultural aesthetics. Originally an online furniture brand known for its period-style chairs, such as the Louis XVI chair, Mod and Noble has grown into a full-service interior design firm. The founders, IDr. Jullienne Iris Taguinod, IDr. Roy Patrick Javier, and Jamelle Hyacinth Taguinod, boast a combined experience of 20 years in the field.

Mod and Noble: An Educational Platform and Design Innovator

The team envisions their company as not just an interior design firm but also an educational platform for upcoming designers. They take pride in creating spaces that reflect a harmonious blend of global design influences and Filipino cultural elements. Their designs are a testament to their ability to incorporate historical periods, cultural trends, and artistic movements into their work.

Design Philosophy: Functionality Meets Artistic Expression

In an interview with Manila Bulletin Lifestyle, the team shed light on their artistic process and the influences that shape their work. They emphasized the importance of striking a balance between functionality and artistic expression. The integration of clients’ cultural beliefs into their designs is a key aspect of their work. Moreover, they are committed to enriching their designs with original artworks.

Advice for Aspiring Designers: Dream Big, Learn from Setbacks

The team also had some words of wisdom for aspiring designers. They stressed the need for dreaming big, learning from setbacks, and maintaining a passion for design. Their journey from a humble online furniture brand to a renowned interior design firm is inspiring proof that with perseverance and a love for design, anything is possible.