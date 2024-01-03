en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Mod and Noble: Filipino Interior Designers Making Waves with Innovative Aesthetics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
Mod and Noble: Filipino Interior Designers Making Waves with Innovative Aesthetics

Mod and Noble, a vibrant team of Filipino interior designers, has been making waves in the design industry with their unique blend of artistic flair and cultural aesthetics. Originally an online furniture brand known for its period-style chairs, such as the Louis XVI chair, Mod and Noble has grown into a full-service interior design firm. The founders, IDr. Jullienne Iris Taguinod, IDr. Roy Patrick Javier, and Jamelle Hyacinth Taguinod, boast a combined experience of 20 years in the field.

Mod and Noble: An Educational Platform and Design Innovator

The team envisions their company as not just an interior design firm but also an educational platform for upcoming designers. They take pride in creating spaces that reflect a harmonious blend of global design influences and Filipino cultural elements. Their designs are a testament to their ability to incorporate historical periods, cultural trends, and artistic movements into their work.

Design Philosophy: Functionality Meets Artistic Expression

In an interview with Manila Bulletin Lifestyle, the team shed light on their artistic process and the influences that shape their work. They emphasized the importance of striking a balance between functionality and artistic expression. The integration of clients’ cultural beliefs into their designs is a key aspect of their work. Moreover, they are committed to enriching their designs with original artworks.

Advice for Aspiring Designers: Dream Big, Learn from Setbacks

The team also had some words of wisdom for aspiring designers. They stressed the need for dreaming big, learning from setbacks, and maintaining a passion for design. Their journey from a humble online furniture brand to a renowned interior design firm is inspiring proof that with perseverance and a love for design, anything is possible.

0
Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unexplained Trading Halt at the Philippine Stock Exchange Stirs Market Uncertainty

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Fellows Embark on Placemaking Journey at The University of Melbourne

By BNN Correspondents

Negros Occidental Resumes Classes Post Holidays; Outlines Academic Calendar

By BNN Correspondents

Negros Occidental Governor Calls for Continued Progress Amidst Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Significant Lead in Joel Jude 'Coach J' Unchuan's Murder: Abandoned SU ...
@Crime · 21 mins
Significant Lead in Joel Jude 'Coach J' Unchuan's Murder: Abandoned SU ...
heart comment 0
Tumandok Massacre: Three Years On, the Fight for Justice and Land Continues

By BNN Correspondents

Tumandok Massacre: Three Years On, the Fight for Justice and Land Continues
Sipalay City Government Honors Outstanding Agroforestry Projects and Contributors

By BNN Correspondents

Sipalay City Government Honors Outstanding Agroforestry Projects and Contributors
Victorias City Rings in 2024 with Grand Celebrations and Contests

By BNN Correspondents

Victorias City Rings in 2024 with Grand Celebrations and Contests
Xinyx Unlocked 2023: Filipino Institute Wins Grand Prize in IC Design Competition

By BNN Correspondents

Xinyx Unlocked 2023: Filipino Institute Wins Grand Prize in IC Design Competition
Latest Headlines
World News
Washington Blue Lions Dominate Lynchburg-Clay in High School Basketball Showdown
22 seconds
Washington Blue Lions Dominate Lynchburg-Clay in High School Basketball Showdown
Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record
24 seconds
Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
28 seconds
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
29 seconds
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
29 seconds
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator
33 seconds
Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator
Unexpected Coaching Change at University of Mobile's Baseball Team
34 seconds
Unexpected Coaching Change at University of Mobile's Baseball Team
Plum Mustangs Clinch Victory as Megan Marston Surpasses 1,000-Point Milestone
39 seconds
Plum Mustangs Clinch Victory as Megan Marston Surpasses 1,000-Point Milestone
Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement
51 seconds
Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app