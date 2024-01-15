Mo & Bear PH: Bringing Quality Pet Care & Lifestyle Products to Filipino Homes

In the heart of the Philippines, a family of feline enthusiasts has launched an innovative venture – Mo & Bear PH. The platform, introduced by Azius Ventures Corporation, is dedicated to bringing top-tier pet care, home care, and lifestyle products to every Filipino household. The unveiling event, which took place at Yebisu Ramen Daang Hari in Bacoor, Cavite, unveiled their unique in-house brand, Purr Delight.

Purr Delight: A Leap in Cat Nutrition

Purr Delight is recognized as the country’s first moringa-enhanced wet cat food. With flavors such as Tuna in Jelly and Tuna in Moringa, it’s a menu designed to tantalize the taste buds of our feline friends. But Purr Delight is not just about taste. It’s a healthier choice compared to other market options. Made with authentic tuna flakes, it’s free from extenders or artificial flavors. The product is locally made, sustainably sourced, and has the seal of approval from the Bureau of Animal Industry.

Celebrating Filipino Brands: Happy Life Organics and Archies Footwear

Besides its in-house brand, Mo & Bear PH is also a distributor for Happy Life Organics, a homegrown brand that offers eco-friendly products, including hand sanitizers, waterless shampoo, pet shampoo, conditioner, and neem soap. All are produced with nature and sustainability at their core. The platform also offers footwear from Archies, touted as the world’s most comfortable flip-flops and designed with patented arch support by physical therapist Daniel Jones.

Quality Assurance: A Family’s Promise

At the helm of Mo & Bear PH are Bernard C. Suiza, President of Azius Ventures Corporation, and his daughter Trish Suiza. The Suiza family’s commitment extends beyond running the platform. They ensure each product featured is handpicked, tested, and vetted to meet high standards of quality, safety, and value. Their dedication to customer satisfaction and love for pets fuel their ongoing quest for the best products for Filipino homes.