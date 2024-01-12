en English
Education

MMDC Joins Forces with 7-Eleven and GCash to Boost Opportunities for Working Students

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST
MMDC Joins Forces with 7-Eleven and GCash to Boost Opportunities for Working Students

Mapua Malayan Digital College (MMDC) has formed a groundbreaking partnership with two industry titans, 7-Eleven and GCash, to bolster educational opportunities and career prospects for working students in the Philippines. This initiative is a significant stride for Filipino working students, particularly non-graduate employees of 7-Eleven and students of MMDC, who often face financial and logistical barriers to furthering their education.

Empowering Knowledge Through Scholarships

Part of this innovative collaboration involves 7-Eleven introducing a scholarship program exclusively for its non-graduate employees. This program is slated to cover full tuition fees for 45 units over a two-year period, offering substantial financial support for those eager to pursue their educational ambitions.

Beyond the financial backing, the program also opens potential avenues for internships at 7-Eleven for MMDC students, providing them with invaluable industry experience and insights. The vice president of marketing at MMDC voiced excitement about these collaborations, which are meticulously designed to support diverse learners in achieving both educational and career success.

Strengthening Career Prospects with GCash

In addition to the collaboration with 7-Eleven, MMDC has also joined hands with GCash, a leading financial technology (fintech) institution in the country. GCash is committed to offering internships and post-graduation employment possibilities for MMDC students through the ‘GCash Early Career Program,’ a program aimed at nurturing young talent in the fintech industry.

Furthermore, GCash will conduct faculty-training sessions to enhance teaching practices with the integration of new technologies. This aspect of the collaboration will ensure that MMDC’s educational model, which centres around projects, problems, and cases, remains current and effective in preparing students for real-world challenges.

To learn more about the MMDC Continuing Education Scholarship or to apply, interested individuals are encouraged to visit MMDC’s official website for comprehensive details.

Education Philippines
    © 2023 BNN
