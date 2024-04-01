MMDA Imposes Heavy Fines on Contractors for Unfinished EDSA Road Works, Cites Traffic Chaos

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced significant penalties against two contractors, HGC Global Communications and RLink Corporation, for their failure to complete road works along EDSA, which led to severe traffic congestion. MMDA Chairman Romando Artes highlighted the contractors' failure to meet the deadline, emphasizing the inconvenience caused to the public and the economic impact of the traffic disruptions.

Uncovered Holes and Unmet Deadlines

Despite being granted permissions for 24/7 road diggings during the Holy Week break, with a strict completion deadline set for 5am on April 1, the contractors left 24 out of 40 manholes uncovered. This oversight not only misled the public into believing these were MMDA or Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects but also significantly contributed to the traffic snarl-ups along one of Metro Manila's main thoroughfares. Chairman Artes expressed his dissatisfaction with the contractors' excuses, labeling them as 'totally unacceptable' and indicative of a disregard for the public's welfare.

Penalties and Future Actions

The MMDA has decided to levy a fine of P50,000 per day for each incomplete digging, based on MMDA Regulation No. 23-001 series of 2023. This move underscores the agency's commitment to holding contractors accountable for their actions, or lack thereof, that have broad implications for city traffic and by extension, the economy. Moreover, the MMDA is contemplating banning the involved contractors from applying for future excavation permits, a step that highlights the severity of the infraction and the importance of adhering to project timelines.

Looking Forward

In response to the unfinished works, the DPWH will undertake the task of completing the road works left pending by HGC Global Communications and RLink Corporation. This intervention is critical to restoring normalcy along EDSA and mitigating the adverse effects of the traffic congestion experienced by thousands of commuters and drivers. The MMDA's decisive action serves as a stern warning to all contractors about the importance of meeting project deadlines and the consequences of failing to do so.

As Metro Manila continues to grapple with traffic management challenges, the recent events underscore the need for stricter oversight and accountability in public works projects. The imposition of fines on HGC Global Communications and RLink Corporation is a testament to the MMDA's commitment to ensuring that road works do not become a source of inconvenience for the public. Looking ahead, it is imperative for all stakeholders involved in urban development and infrastructure maintenance to prioritize efficient project execution and public safety, thereby fostering a more navigable and less congested metropolis.