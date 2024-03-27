MMDA Deploys 2,274 Personnel for Holy Week Traffic and Safety Operations in Metro Manila

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is ramping up efforts to ensure the safety and smooth flow of traffic during the Holy Week observance. Over 2,000 personnel will be strategically deployed across major roads, transportation hubs, and churches in the National Capital Region (NCR) to assist commuters and manage any road emergencies that may arise. MMDA Traffic Enforcement Group Director Atty. Victor Nunez highlighted the deployment of these personnel, especially in areas with significant passenger traffic and major provincial bus terminals, to facilitate an orderly and efficient travel experience for the public.

Strategic Deployment and Traffic Management

In anticipation of the increased volume of travelers on Holy Wednesday, the MMDA has positioned 2,274 personnel to oversee traffic management, provide medical assistance, and ensure the clearing of sidewalks. Special attention is being given to major transportation terminals, where MMDA teams will assist in the efficient unloading of passengers' luggage to prevent traffic obstructions. Additionally, with the LRT-1 undergoing its annual preventive maintenance, the MMDA has prepared a contingency plan that includes deploying buses to assist stranded commuters, particularly along the LRT-1 route and EDSA.

Ensuring Public Safety and Convenience

MMDA's efforts extend beyond traffic management; personnel will also be present at major churches in Metro Manila to oversee the traditional Visita Iglesia. Their role includes ensuring that vehicles are parked properly to avoid traffic congestion in the vicinity of these churches. Furthermore, the authority has announced that at least 47 road repairs will commence at 11 p.m. on Holy Wednesday, targeting critical areas such as EDSA, Commonwealth Avenue, and Roxas Boulevard, among others. These measures are part of the MMDA's comprehensive plan to maintain public safety and convenience during one of the busiest periods of the year.

Preparedness for Semana Santa 2024

In preparation for Semana Santa 2024, the MMDA has also conducted random drug tests on 65 bus drivers in Cubao, Quezon City, all of whom tested negative for illegal substances. This initiative underscores the authority's commitment to ensuring the safety of passengers throughout the Holy Week. The MMDA's 'no absent, no leave' policy for its personnel during this period, along with the suspension of the number-coding scheme from March 27 to March 29, further demonstrates their readiness to respond to any situation that may arise, ensuring that Holy Week observances proceed smoothly for both residents and visitors of Metro Manila.