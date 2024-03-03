Missouri Professor and MMSU Unite to Combat Plastic Pollution in Ilocos Norte

In a significant step towards addressing the global plastic pollution crisis, University of Missouri's faculty researcher, Julia Crowley, has taken the initiative to collaborate with Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) in Batac City, Ilocos Norte. This collaboration was marked by Crowley's lecture on Single-Use Plastics at MMSU's Teatro Ilocandia on February 20, 2024, aiming to foster awareness and research on the matter.

Forging a Path Towards Environmental Sustainability

During her visit, Crowley emphasized the importance of university students' participation in her research on plastic bag consumption. This initiative is part of a broader effort to tackle the plastic pollution problem through academic research and collaboration. Crowley also shared insights on conducting research, using her study on plastic consumption in Ilocos Norte as a case study, demonstrating the critical steps involved in gathering and analyzing data.

Community Engagement and Educational Forums

Charlie Batin, the Dean of the College of Agriculture, Food, and Sustainable Development at MMSU, expressed gratitude towards Crowley and the University of Missouri for their willingness to share knowledge and expertise with the students and faculty of MMSU. He highlighted the significance of hosting environmental forums as a tool for combating the global pollution crisis. Further, Batin encouraged MMSU students to play a proactive role in environmental conservation, leveraging their unique perspectives and capacities to influence positive change.

Expanding the Scope of Collaboration

Adrianne Corpuz from MMSU's Strategic Communication Office revealed that MMSU President Shirley Agrupis had welcomed Crowley through a courtesy call, wherein both institutions agreed on a research collaboration focusing on the "Occurrence and KSA (Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities) Analysis of Dengue Occurrence in Ilocos Norte." This collaboration not only aims to address the issue of plastic pollution but also extends to other environmental and health-related concerns, showcasing the multifaceted approach of both universities towards sustainability and public health.

As this partnership between the University of Missouri and MMSU unfolds, it holds the promise of fostering significant advancements in environmental research and sustainability practices. By combining academic knowledge with community engagement, this collaboration is poised to make a meaningful impact in the fight against plastic pollution and beyond, setting a precedent for future university partnerships aimed at addressing global environmental challenges.